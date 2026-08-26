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Which Cars Have Green Number Plates in India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 17:50 IST

Know which cars have green number plates in India, what they mean, which vehicles get them and the difference between green plates with white and yellow letters.

Which Cars Have Green Number Plates in India?
Which Cars Have Green Number Plates in India?

Have you ever seen a car with a green number plate and thought what it means? In India green number plates are used for electric vehicles. The colour of the letters on the plate tells if the electric vehicle is privately owned or used for commercial purposes. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Cars Have Green Number Plates?

Electric cars have green number plates in India. The green background identifies the vehicle as a battery operated vehicle. The colour of the letters depends on how the vehicle is registered. Private electric vehicles have white letters while commercial electric vehicles have yellow letters.

What Does a Green Number Plate With White Letters Mean?

A green number plate with white letters is used for private electric vehicles. It is mainly issued to electric vehicles used for personal purposes. The private electric cars fall under this category.

What Does a Green Number Plate With Yellow Letters Mean?

A green number plate with yellow letters is used for commercial or transport electric vehicles. It is used for battery operated transport vehicles. Electric taxis can fall under this category.

Why Do Electric Cars Have Green Number Plates?

Green plates make electric vehicles easy to identify. They help identify EVs from petrol and diesel vehicles. The system gives battery operated vehicles a separate identity. It helps authorities identify EVs for applicable policies and incentives.

Do Hybrid Cars Have Green Number Plates?

A green number plate is given to battery operated vehicles under the relevant registration rules. By simply having an electric motor system does not mean that a vehicle will receive a green number plate. The vehicle’s registration category and applicable rules determine the number plate.

When Were Green Number Plates Introduced?

The green registration mark for battery operated vehicles was introduced in 2018. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the rules. The relevant notification is G.S.R. 749(E). It was issued on 7 August 2018.

Number Plate Colour Vehicle Type Who Uses It?

License Plate Style Vehicle Category Examples / Usage
White with Black Letters Private vehicle Cars, bikes, and other vehicles used for personal purposes
Yellow with Black Letters Commercial/Transport vehicle Taxis, buses, trucks, and other commercial vehicles
Green with White Letters Private electric vehicle Privately owned electric cars and other EVs
Green with Yellow Letters Commercial electric vehicle Electric taxis and other commercial EVs
Black with White Letters Self-drive rental/commercial vehicle Certain rental vehicles used without a driver
Red with White Letters Temporary registration Vehicles with temporary registration
Blue with White Letters Diplomatic/consular vehicle Vehicles associated with foreign diplomatic missions and consulates
Red with State Emblem of India High constitutional authorities Vehicles used by specified constitutional authorities

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 17:50 IST

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