Which Cars Have Green Number Plates in India?

Have you ever seen a car with a green number plate and thought what it means? In India green number plates are used for electric vehicles. The colour of the letters on the plate tells if the electric vehicle is privately owned or used for commercial purposes. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Cars Have Green Number Plates?

Electric cars have green number plates in India. The green background identifies the vehicle as a battery operated vehicle. The colour of the letters depends on how the vehicle is registered. Private electric vehicles have white letters while commercial electric vehicles have yellow letters.

What Does a Green Number Plate With White Letters Mean?

A green number plate with white letters is used for private electric vehicles. It is mainly issued to electric vehicles used for personal purposes. The private electric cars fall under this category.