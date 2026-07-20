Which Country Invented the Croissant? Story Behind the World’s Most Famous Pastry

Croissants are commonly served alongside coffee for breakfast. They are referred to as medialunas (half moon) because of their shape. It is made from laminated, yeast-leavened dough that combines flour, water or milk, sugar, salt, yeast and plenty of butter. Croissants are often connected to French cuisine, but the history is different. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Invented the Croissant?

The croissant was originated in Austria. In the early 13th century, bakers made a crescent-shaped pastry called the Kipferl. Unlike today’s croissant, the Kipferl was denser and less flaky.

How Did the Croissant Become Famous in France?

In 1839, an Austrian entrepreneur August Zang opened a Viennese bakery in Paris. The croissant became popular in France during the 19th century. His bakery introduced Parisians to Viennese pastries, including the Kipferl.