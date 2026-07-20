Which Country Invented the Croissant? Story Behind the World’s Most Famous Pastry
Although croissants are synonymous with France, they were originally inspired by Austria’s Kipferl. Learn about the history, evolution and interesting facts about the world’s most famous pastry.
Croissants are commonly served alongside coffee for breakfast. They are referred to as medialunas (half moon) because of their shape. It is made from laminated, yeast-leavened dough that combines flour, water or milk, sugar, salt, yeast and plenty of butter. Croissants are often connected to French cuisine, but the history is different. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Country Invented the Croissant?
The croissant was originated in Austria. In the early 13th century, bakers made a crescent-shaped pastry called the Kipferl. Unlike today’s croissant, the Kipferl was denser and less flaky.
How Did the Croissant Become Famous in France?
In 1839, an Austrian entrepreneur August Zang opened a Viennese bakery in Paris. The croissant became popular in France during the 19th century. His bakery introduced Parisians to Viennese pastries, including the Kipferl.
Why Is the Croissant Associated With France?
Although Austria inspired the pastry, France perfected it. French bakers modified the recipe, making it lighter, crispier and more buttery. Over time, the croissant became a staple of French cafes and bakeries.
What Is a Kipferl?
The Kipferl is an Austrian crescent-shaped pastry believed to be the ancestor of the croissant. It was traditionally made with a richer, bread-like dough and could be prepared in both sweet and savoury varieties.
How Is a Croissant Made?
A croissant is prepared using laminated dough where butter is repeatedly applied into the dough in several layers. During baking, the butter creates steam. Resulting in the pastry’s signature flaky texture and golden crust.
Which Country Eats the Most Croissants?
France remains one of the largest consumers of croissants. Croissants are commonly eaten for breakfast with coffee or hot chocolate. Croissants are also widely enjoyed in Belgium, Spain, Italy and many other countries.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.