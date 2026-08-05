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Check Your GK: Which Country Is Known as the Breadbasket of the World?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 15:13 IST

Discover which country is known as the Breadbasket of the World. Learn why it earned this title, its agricultural importance and interesting facts.

Check Your GK: Which Country Is Known as the Breadbasket of the World?
Check Your GK: Which Country Is Known as the Breadbasket of the World?

Many countries are known by unique nicknames, one of the most famous is the Breadbasket of the World. The title is given to a country with highly fertile land and large-scale grain production. But which country has earned this nickname? Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Country Is Called the Breadbasket of the World?

Ukraine is widely known as the Breadbasket of the World because of its vast fertile farmland and high production of wheat, maize (corn), barley and sunflower. The country has long been one of the world’s leading exporters of agricultural products.

Why Is Ukraine Called the Breadbasket of the World?

Ukraine earned this title because it has vast stretches of highly fertile chernozem (black soil). It is a major producer of wheat, maize, barley and sunflower. It is also one of the world’s leading exporters of grains and sunflower oil.

breadbasket of india

What Is Chernozem Soil?

Chernozem, also called black soil, is one of the world’s most fertile soil types. Its features include rich in organic matter, high moisture-retention capacity, excellent for growing cereals and supports high agricultural productivity.

Major Crops Grown in Ukraine

Ukraine produces a wide range of crops, including wheat, maize , barley, sunflower, rapeseed and sugar beet. 

Top Agricultural Exports of Ukraine

Product Importance
Wheat One of the world’s leading export crops
Maize (Corn) Major export commodity
Barley Exported to many countries
Sunflower Oil Ukraine is among the world’s leading exporters
Rapeseed Important oilseed export

Which Country Is Called the Bread Capital of the World?

While Ukraine is the Breadbasket of the World, Germany is widely known as the Bread Capital of the World. Germany has more types of bread than any other country on Earth and bread is not just food there, it is a way of life.

Breadbasket of the World

Feature Details
Nickname Breadbasket of the World
Country Ukraine
Capital Kyiv
Famous Soil Chernozem (Black Soil)
Major Crops Wheat, maize, barley, sunflower
Key Export Grains and sunflower oil

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 15:13 IST

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