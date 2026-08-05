Check Your GK: Which Country Is Known as the Breadbasket of the World?

Many countries are known by unique nicknames, one of the most famous is the Breadbasket of the World. The title is given to a country with highly fertile land and large-scale grain production. But which country has earned this nickname? Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Is Called the Breadbasket of the World?

Ukraine is widely known as the Breadbasket of the World because of its vast fertile farmland and high production of wheat, maize (corn), barley and sunflower. The country has long been one of the world’s leading exporters of agricultural products.

Why Is Ukraine Called the Breadbasket of the World?

Ukraine earned this title because it has vast stretches of highly fertile chernozem (black soil). It is a major producer of wheat, maize, barley and sunflower. It is also one of the world’s leading exporters of grains and sunflower oil.