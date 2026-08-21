Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Millets in the World?
India is the world’s largest producer of millets. The country has a long history of growing and consuming millets, which are known for their nutritional value and ability to withstand dry conditions.
Millets are a group of small seeded cereals that can grow in areas with limited water and rainfall. They include bajra, jowar, ragi, foxtail millet and several other varieties. India is a major producer and consumer of millets. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Millets?
India is the world’s largest producer of millets. India has an important share of global millet production. Millets are mainly grown in rain fed and semi arid regions. They are cultivated during both Kharif and other growing seasons.
Which Millet Is Produced the Most in India?
Pearl millet is commonly known as bajra. It is India’s leading millet crop. Other important millet varieties include jowar, ragi, foxtail millet, little millet, kodo millet, barnyard millet and proso millet.
Which State Is the Largest Producer of Millets in India?
Rajasthan is one of India’s leading millet-producing states. Other important millet-producing states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Why Is Rajasthan Famous for Millet Production?
Rajasthan has extensive dry and semi arid areas. Bajra can grow with relatively low water availability. It is well suited to Rajasthan’s climatic conditions.
Why Are Millets Called Nutri-Cereals?
Millets are called nutri cereals because they provide several important nutrients. They can contain dietary fibre, protein, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and other micronutrients.
What Is the Difference Between Millet and Rice?
|Feature
|Millets
|Rice
|Water requirement
|Generally lower
|Generally higher
|Climate suitability
|Many varieties tolerate dry conditions
|Requires more water in many cultivation systems
|Nutrition
|Rich in fibre and several minerals
|Primarily a carbohydrate source
|Cultivation
|Well suited to dryland farming
|Widely grown in irrigated and high-rainfall areas
When Was the International Year of Millets Celebrated?
2023 was declared the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. The initiative highlighted the nutritional benefits of millets, role in food security and their suitability for sustainable agriculture. India played a major role in promoting the International Year of Millets.
What Is the Importance of Millets in India?
Millets have been part of Indian diets for centuries. They are used to prepare foods such as Bajra roti, Ragi dosa, Ragi mudde, Jowar bhakri, Millet porridge and Millet-based snacks. Today, millet flour, ready-to-eat foods and other millet-based products are also becoming increasingly popular.
Which Are the Major Millet-Producing States in India?
The major millet producing regions include Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu andAndhra Pradesh.
Millets
|Category
|Details
|World’s Largest Millet Producer
|India
|Major Millet in India
|Pearl millet (Bajra)
|Major Producing State
|Rajasthan
|Other Major Producers
|Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, MP
|Popular Varieties
|Bajra, Jowar, Ragi, Foxtail millet
|International Year of Millets
|2023
|Major Advantage
|Suitable for dry and semi-arid farming
Frequently Asked Questions
Which country is the largest producer of millets?
India is the world’s largest producer of millets.
Which millet is most widely produced in India?
Pearl millet or bajra is one of India’s most important millet crops.
Which state is famous for millet production?
Rajasthan is particularly known for pearl millet production.
Why are millets called nutri-cereals?
They are called nutri-cereals because several millet varieties contain significant amounts of fibre, protein and essential minerals.
When was the International Year of Millets celebrated?
The United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.