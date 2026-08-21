Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Millets in the World?

Millets are a group of small seeded cereals that can grow in areas with limited water and rainfall. They include bajra, jowar, ragi, foxtail millet and several other varieties. India is a major producer and consumer of millets. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Millets?

India is the world’s largest producer of millets. India has an important share of global millet production. Millets are mainly grown in rain fed and semi arid regions. They are cultivated during both Kharif and other growing seasons.

Which Millet Is Produced the Most in India?

Pearl millet is commonly known as bajra. It is India’s leading millet crop. Other important millet varieties include jowar, ragi, foxtail millet, little millet, kodo millet, barnyard millet and proso millet.