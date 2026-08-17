Which Indian Monument Is Known as the Black Pagoda? History, Location & Key Facts

The famous Indian monument, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, is known as the ‘Black Pagoda’. It is one of the most famous historical monuments in India, which is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. This temple was built around the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty. The Konark Sun Temple got its name ‘Black Pagoda’ due to its dark-looking structure, and this temple is also very important, as it is used as a landmark for ships sailing through the Bay of Bengal. Let’s explore this article in detail and know why Konark Temple is called the ‘Black Pagoda’, key facts, a comparison of the Black Pagoda vs the White Pagoda in India, and its UNESCO World Heritage status. Konark Sun Temple: Key Facts Fact Details Famous Name Black Pagoda Monument Konark Sun Temple Location Konark, Odisha District Puri Main Deity Surya, the Sun God Built 13th century Builder King Narasimhadeva I Dynasty Eastern Ganga dynasty Architecture Kalinga temple architecture Main Design Chariot of the Sun God Wheels 24 Horses Originally 7 UNESCO Status World Heritage Site UNESCO Inscription 1984 UNESCO Criteria (i), (iii), (vi)

Source: incredibleindia Why Is Konark Sun Temple Called the Black Pagoda? The Konark Sun Temple is located near the coast of the Bay of Bengal. In the 15th century, when European sailors came to India, they used this tall and dark-looking temple as a landmark while sailing in the area. According to Odisha Tourism, the Sun Temple was built in the sea, giving an impression of the Sun God emerging out of the water at day break. The European sailors referred to the temple as Black Pagoda because of the darkish impression of the roof of the temple. It served as an important landmark for the sailors navigating through the Bay of Bengal in those days. So, here are a few facts why Konark Temple is called the ‘Black Pagoda’: Monument: Konark Sun Temple

Other name: Black Pagoda

Location: Konark, Odisha

Dedicated to: Surya, the Sun God

Built in: 13th century

Builder: King Narasimhadeva I

Dynasty: Eastern Ganga dynasty

Reason for the name: Its dark appearance and importance as a sea landmark

Why is Konak Temple so special? The Konark Sun Temple is so special because of these reasons, given below: Designed Like a Chariot This temple was designed as a huge stone chariot of Surya, the Sun God. It has 24 large wheels, and it was originally shown with 7 horses. Beautiful Stone Carving To build this temple, it was carved out of stone very beautifully. Here are a few of its carved-out designs in the temple, which are: Gods and goddesses

Dancers

Musicians

Animals

Lions

Scenes from everyday life These stone carvings show the skill of the artist of that time. Scientific Design This temple was not built normally, but rather, it is also scientifically designed. The design of the famous wheel of Konark helps in understanding time through the shadows made by the Sun. Perfect Example of Kalina Architecture

The Konark Sun Temple is considered one of the perfect examples of Kalinga architecture, and UNESCO refers to this as a masterpiece of architecture. Black Pagoda vs White Pagoda For GK, it is useful to remember another famous name connected with Odisha. Nickname Monument Location Black Pagoda Konark Sun Temple Odisha White Pagoda Jagannath Temple Puri, Odisha The two names are commonly used to describe important monuments along Odisha's coast. UNESCO World Heritage Status The Sun Temple, Konark, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1984. UNESCO recognises it for its outstanding architecture, art and connection with the history of the worship of Surya. The site covers about 10.62 hectares and is protected under India's heritage laws. Conservation work is carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).