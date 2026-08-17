Which Indian Monument Is Known as the Black Pagoda? History, Location & Key Facts
Discover why the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is known as the Black Pagoda, including its history, 24 wheels, builder, UNESCO status and key GK facts.
The famous Indian monument, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, is known as the ‘Black Pagoda’. It is one of the most famous historical monuments in India, which is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God.
This temple was built around the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty.
The Konark Sun Temple got its name ‘Black Pagoda’ due to its dark-looking structure, and this temple is also very important, as it is used as a landmark for ships sailing through the Bay of Bengal.
Let’s explore this article in detail and know why Konark Temple is called the ‘Black Pagoda’, key facts, a comparison of the Black Pagoda vs the White Pagoda in India, and its UNESCO World Heritage status.
Konark Sun Temple: Key Facts
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Fact
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Details
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Famous Name
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Black Pagoda
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Monument
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Konark Sun Temple
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Location
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Konark, Odisha
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District
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Puri
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Main Deity
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Surya, the Sun God
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Built
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13th century
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Builder
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King Narasimhadeva I
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Dynasty
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Eastern Ganga dynasty
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Architecture
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Kalinga temple architecture
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Main Design
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Chariot of the Sun God
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Wheels
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24
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Horses
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Originally 7
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UNESCO Status
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World Heritage Site
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UNESCO Inscription
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1984
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UNESCO Criteria
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(i), (iii), (vi)
Source: incredibleindia
Why Is Konark Sun Temple Called the Black Pagoda?
The Konark Sun Temple is located near the coast of the Bay of Bengal. In the 15th century, when European sailors came to India, they used this tall and dark-looking temple as a landmark while sailing in the area.
According to Odisha Tourism, the Sun Temple was built in the sea, giving an impression of the Sun God emerging out of the water at day break. The European sailors referred to the temple as Black Pagoda because of the darkish impression of the roof of the temple. It served as an important landmark for the sailors navigating through the Bay of Bengal in those days.
So, here are a few facts why Konark Temple is called the ‘Black Pagoda’:
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Monument: Konark Sun Temple
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Other name: Black Pagoda
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Location: Konark, Odisha
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Dedicated to: Surya, the Sun God
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Built in: 13th century
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Builder: King Narasimhadeva I
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Dynasty: Eastern Ganga dynasty
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Reason for the name: Its dark appearance and importance as a sea landmark
Why is Konak Temple so special?
The Konark Sun Temple is so special because of these reasons, given below:
Designed Like a Chariot
This temple was designed as a huge stone chariot of Surya, the Sun God. It has 24 large wheels, and it was originally shown with 7 horses.
Beautiful Stone Carving
To build this temple, it was carved out of stone very beautifully. Here are a few of its carved-out designs in the temple, which are:
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Gods and goddesses
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Dancers
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Musicians
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Animals
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Lions
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Scenes from everyday life
These stone carvings show the skill of the artist of that time.
Scientific Design
This temple was not built normally, but rather, it is also scientifically designed. The design of the famous wheel of Konark helps in understanding time through the shadows made by the Sun.
Perfect Example of Kalina Architecture
The Konark Sun Temple is considered one of the perfect examples of Kalinga architecture, and UNESCO refers to this as a masterpiece of architecture.
Black Pagoda vs White Pagoda
For GK, it is useful to remember another famous name connected with Odisha.
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Nickname
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Monument
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Location
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Black Pagoda
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Konark Sun Temple
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Odisha
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White Pagoda
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Jagannath Temple
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Puri, Odisha
The two names are commonly used to describe important monuments along Odisha's coast.
UNESCO World Heritage Status
The Sun Temple, Konark, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1984. UNESCO recognises it for its outstanding architecture, art and connection with the history of the worship of Surya.
The site covers about 10.62 hectares and is protected under India's heritage laws. Conservation work is carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Important GK Questions on Konark Temple
Q. Which Indian monument is called the ‘Black Pagoda'?
The Sun Temple, Konark, is called the ‘Black Pagoda'.
Q. Where is the Black Pagoda located?
In Odisha, Black Pagoda is located.
Q. Which god is worshipped at the Sun Temple, Konark?
Surya, the Sun God, is worshipped at the Sun Temple, Konark.
Who built the Sun Temple, Konark?
King Narasimhadeva I built the Sun Temple in the 13th century.
Q. Why is the Sun Temple called the Black Pagoda?
The Sun Temple is called the Black Pagoda because of its dark appearance, which made it a useful landmark for European sailors travelling along the Bay of Bengal.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.