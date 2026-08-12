Which Indian State Is Known as the Land of Mystical Mountains?

India has many states that are famous for their unique names. One such state is famous for its beautiful mountains, valleys, lakes and monasteries. It is popularly known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which State Is Known as the Land of Mystical Mountains?

Sikkim is known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975. It is a small Himalayan state in northeastern India. The state is famous for its snow-covered mountains, valleys, monasteries and natural beauty. Sikkim shares borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet (China).

Why Is Sikkim Called the Land of Mystical Mountains?

Sikkim gets this description because of its spectacular Himalayan landscape and strong connection with Buddhism and local traditions. The state is surrounded by high Himalayan peaks. Many mountains and valleys are associated with local legends and religious beliefs. Buddhist monasteries add to the spiritual character of the region. Snow-covered landscapes and clouds often create a mystical appearance.