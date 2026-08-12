Which Indian State Is Known as the Land of Mystical Mountains?
Sikkim is known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. Know why the state has this name, its mountains, monasteries, lakes and interesting facts.
India has many states that are famous for their unique names. One such state is famous for its beautiful mountains, valleys, lakes and monasteries. It is popularly known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which State Is Known as the Land of Mystical Mountains?
Sikkim is known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975. It is a small Himalayan state in northeastern India. The state is famous for its snow-covered mountains, valleys, monasteries and natural beauty. Sikkim shares borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet (China).
Why Is Sikkim Called the Land of Mystical Mountains?
Sikkim gets this description because of its spectacular Himalayan landscape and strong connection with Buddhism and local traditions. The state is surrounded by high Himalayan peaks. Many mountains and valleys are associated with local legends and religious beliefs. Buddhist monasteries add to the spiritual character of the region. Snow-covered landscapes and clouds often create a mystical appearance.
Which Is the Highest Mountain in Sikkim?
Kangchenjunga is the highest mountain in Sikkim. It rises to about 8,586 metres and is the third-highest mountain in the world. The mountain is considered sacred by the people of Sikkim.
What Is Special About Kangchenjunga?
Kangchenjunga is an important part of Sikkim’s identity. The mountain is revered in local Buddhist traditions. Its name is associated with the Five Treasures of the High Snow. The mountain and surrounding landscapes attract trekkers and tourists.
Where Is Sikkim Located?
Sikkim is located in the eastern Himalayas. It is surrounded by Nepal to the west, Bhutan to the east and Tibet to the north and northeast. West Bengal lies to its south. Its capital is Gangtok.
Which Famous Lakes Are Located in Sikkim?
Sikkim is home to several beautiful Himalayan lakes. Tsomgo Lake is a famous glacial lake near Gangtok. Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in India. Khecheopalri Lake is considered sacred and is an important pilgrimage site.
What Is Sikkim Famous For?
Sikkim is known for Himalayan mountains, Kangchenjunga, Buddhist monasteries, high-altitude lakes, trekking destinations, organic farming, rich biodiversity, scenic valleys and buddhist culture.
Sikkim
|Feature
|Details
|State
|Sikkim
|Nickname
|Land of Mystical Mountains
|Region
|Eastern Himalayas
|Capital
|Gangtok
|Highest Mountain
|Kangchenjunga
|Kangchenjunga Height
|8,586 metres
|Highest Mountain in World Ranking
|3rd
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.