Which Is the Highest Mountain Above Sea Level? Know the Answer

Mountains can be measured in different ways. The most common method is to measure their height from mean sea level. Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It is part of the Himalayan mountain range in Asia. Everest is one of the most famous geographical landmarks in the world. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Highest Mountain Above Sea Level? The highest mountain above sea level is Mount Everest. The height stands at 8,848.86 metres above sea level. The mountain lies on the border between Nepal and China. Mount Everest is higher above sea level than any other mountain on Earth. Where Is Mount Everest Located? Mount Everest is located in Asia in the Himalayan mountain range. It lies on the border between Nepal and China. The southern side of the mountain is in Nepal. The northern side is in Tibet. Everest is part of the Mahalangur Himal region. Several other extremely high mountains are located nearby.

How High Is Mount Everest? Mount Everest has an officially recognised height of 8,848.86 metres above sea level. The height was jointly announced by Nepal and China in 2020. Everest is almost 9 kilometres above sea level. It is the only mountain that rises above 8,848 metres. The summit has extremely low temperatures and thin air. Snow and ice cover the upper parts of the mountain throughout the year. Why Is Mount Everest Called the Highest Mountain? Mount Everest is called the highest mountain because its summit is the highest point on Earth when measured from mean sea level. Mount Everest is the highest above sea level. Mauna Kea is taller when measured from its base on the ocean floor to its summit. Chimborazo is the farthest point from the centre of the Earth because Earth is wider around the Equator.

Mount Everest Feature Details Mountain Mount Everest Height 8,848.86 metres Height in feet About 29,031.7 feet Range Himalayas Location Nepal-China border Nepalese name Sagarmatha Tibetan name Chomolungma World rank Highest above sea level First confirmed ascent 29 May 1953 What Are the Other Names of Mount Everest? Mount Everest is known by different names in different regions. Sagarmatha is the name commonly used in Nepal. Chomolungma is the Tibetan name for the mountain. The English name Mount Everest honours George Everest, a former Surveyor General of India. When Was Mount Everest First Climbed? The first confirmed successful ascent of Mount Everest took place in 1953. Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal reached the summit. They reached the top on 29 May 1953. 29 May is now observed in Nepal as Everest Day.