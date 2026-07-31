CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:13 IST

Find out which is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. Learn about its location, area, population, tourist attractions and interesting facts.

Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?
Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand is also known as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods). I is famous for its Himalayan peaks, sacred rivers and pilgrimage sites. The state has 13 districts, each known for its unique geography and culture. Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?

Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. It covers a total area of 8,030 sq km. Birthplace of the famous Chipko Movement. it is popular for trekking, mountaineering and adventure tourism.

Largest District in Uttarakhand

Feature Details
Largest District Chamoli
State Uttarakhand
Area 8,030 sq km
Headquarters Gopeshwar
Division Garhwal
Established 24 February 1960
Population (2011 Census) 3,91,605
Literacy Rate 82.65%

Why Is Chamoli Famous?

Chamoli is one of Uttarakhand’s most important religious and tourist districts. It is home to Badrinath Dham, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. It is known for the Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also home to Nanda Devi National Park another UNESCO World Heritage Site

Geography of Chamoli

it is Located in the Garhwal Himalayas. it shares an international border with China (Tibet). it is surrounded by Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and other districts. The district has glaciers, rivers, alpine meadows and snow-covered peaks.

Major Tourist Attractions

Some of the famous places in Chamoli are Badrinath Temple, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Joshimath, Gopeshwar and Rudranath Temple.

Population of Uttarakhand

According to the 2011 Census, Chamoli has a population of 3,91,605. Despite being the largest district by area, it has a relatively low population density because of its mountainous terrain.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 17:10 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News