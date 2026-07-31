Uttarakhand is also known as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods). I is famous for its Himalayan peaks, sacred rivers and pilgrimage sites. The state has 13 districts, each known for its unique geography and culture. Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand? Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. It covers a total area of 8,030 sq km. Birthplace of the famous Chipko Movement. it is popular for trekking, mountaineering and adventure tourism. Largest District in Uttarakhand Feature Details Largest District Chamoli State Uttarakhand Area 8,030 sq km Headquarters Gopeshwar Division Garhwal Established 24 February 1960 Population (2011 Census) 3,91,605 Literacy Rate 82.65% Why Is Chamoli Famous?

Chamoli is one of Uttarakhand’s most important religious and tourist districts. It is home to Badrinath Dham, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. It is known for the Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also home to Nanda Devi National Park another UNESCO World Heritage Site Geography of Chamoli it is Located in the Garhwal Himalayas. it shares an international border with China (Tibet). it is surrounded by Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and other districts. The district has glaciers, rivers, alpine meadows and snow-covered peaks. Major Tourist Attractions Some of the famous places in Chamoli are Badrinath Temple, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Joshimath, Gopeshwar and Rudranath Temple. Population of Uttarakhand