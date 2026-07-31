Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?
Find out which is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. Learn about its location, area, population, tourist attractions and interesting facts.
Uttarakhand is also known as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods). I is famous for its Himalayan peaks, sacred rivers and pilgrimage sites. The state has 13 districts, each known for its unique geography and culture. Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest District in Uttarakhand?
Chamoli is the largest district in Uttarakhand by area. It covers a total area of 8,030 sq km. Birthplace of the famous Chipko Movement. it is popular for trekking, mountaineering and adventure tourism.
Largest District in Uttarakhand
|Feature
|Details
|Largest District
|Chamoli
|State
|Uttarakhand
|Area
|8,030 sq km
|Headquarters
|Gopeshwar
|Division
|Garhwal
|Established
|24 February 1960
|Population (2011 Census)
|3,91,605
|Literacy Rate
|82.65%
Why Is Chamoli Famous?
Chamoli is one of Uttarakhand’s most important religious and tourist districts. It is home to Badrinath Dham, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. It is known for the Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also home to Nanda Devi National Park another UNESCO World Heritage Site
Geography of Chamoli
it is Located in the Garhwal Himalayas. it shares an international border with China (Tibet). it is surrounded by Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and other districts. The district has glaciers, rivers, alpine meadows and snow-covered peaks.
Major Tourist Attractions
Some of the famous places in Chamoli are Badrinath Temple, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Joshimath, Gopeshwar and Rudranath Temple.
Population of Uttarakhand
According to the 2011 Census, Chamoli has a population of 3,91,605. Despite being the largest district by area, it has a relatively low population density because of its mountainous terrain.
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