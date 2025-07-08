Which is the Most Peaceful Continent in the World? A Ranking of the World's Safest Continents

There are seven continents in the world: Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia (also known as Oceania). Each one is unique in its culture, geography, and safety levels. But when it comes to peace, not all continents are equal.

According to the 2025 Global Peace Index, Europe is the most peaceful continent. It is home to many calm and stable countries.

Among them, Iceland stands out as the most peaceful country in the world. It has held this title for over 15 years. Iceland has a very low crime rate, no military presence, and a strong sense of community.

In this article, we'll take a look at how each continent ranks in terms of peace and safety. We'll explore what makes some places more peaceful than others.