Which is the Most Peaceful Continent in the World? A Ranking of the World's Safest Continents

There are seven continents in the world: Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia (also known as Oceania). Each one is unique in its culture, geography, and safety levels. But when it comes to peace, not all continents are equal.
According to the 2025 Global Peace Index, Europe is the most peaceful continent. It is home to many calm and stable countries.
Among them, Iceland stands out as the most peaceful country in the world. It has held this title for over 15 years. Iceland has a very low crime rate, no military presence, and a strong sense of community.
In this article, we'll take a look at how each continent ranks in terms of peace and safety. We'll explore what makes some places more peaceful than others.
What is the Most Peaceful Continent in the World?
Not all continents offer the same level of peace and safety. Some countries have robust institutions, low crime rates, and stable governments, while others continue to face ongoing conflict and unrest.
The Global Peace Index enables us to measure the level of peace in different regions each year. Here's how the seven continents rank from most to least peaceful.
|
Rank
|
Continent
|
Peacefulness Summary
|
1
|
Europe
|
Most peaceful. Home to 8 of the top 10 peaceful countries, including Iceland and Ireland.
|
2
|
Oceania
|
Includes New Zealand (rank 3 globally) and Australia: high safety and low conflict.
|
3
|
Asia
|
Mixed results. Singapore ranks 6th globally, but South Asia has seen significant declines in peace.
|
4
|
South America
|
The only region to improve in 2025. Peru and Argentina made substantial gains.
|
5
|
North America
|
Canada remains peaceful, but the U.S. faces internal unrest and gun violence.
|
6
|
Africa
|
Ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Congo lower the region's peace score.
|
7
|
Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|
Least peaceful. Long-term conflicts and instability persist.
- Based on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, Europe remains the most peaceful continent in the world.
- It consistently hosts a significant number of the world's most peaceful countries, with eight of the top ten nations in the 2025 index belonging to Western and Central Europe.
- This region's peacefulness is attributed to strong democratic institutions, high levels of societal safety and security, and low incidences of ongoing conflict.
- Following Europe, the Asia-Pacific region generally ranks as the second most peaceful.
- In contrast, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remains the least peaceful, plagued by ongoing conflicts and instability. South America was the only region to record an improvement in peacefulness last year.
Which is the Most Peaceful Country in the World? Where Does India Stand?
According to the Global Peace Index, here are the top 20 most secure, safe and peaceful countries in the world:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Score
|
1
|
Iceland
|
1.095
|
2
|
Ireland
|
1.263
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
1.282
|
4
|
Austria
|
1.294
|
5
|
Switzerland
|
1.294
|
6
|
Singapore
|
1.357
|
7
|
Portugal
|
1.371
|
8
|
Denmark
|
1.393
|
9
|
Slovenia
|
1.409
|
10
|
Finland
|
1.421
|
11
|
Czechia
|
1.435
|
12
|
Japan
|
1.441
|
13
|
Malaysia
|
1.469
|
14
|
Canada
|
1.491
|
15
|
Netherlands
|
1.491
|
16
|
Belgium
|
1.492
|
17
|
Hungary
|
1.518
|
18
|
Australia
|
1.505
|
19
|
Croatia
|
1.519
|
20
|
Germany
|
1.533
India ranks 115th in the Global Peace Index, with a peace score of 2.229, due to a combination of factors, including ongoing domestic and cross-border tensions, internal conflicts, and challenges related to militarisation and political violence.
Although there have been some improvements in the nation's safety and security metrics, such as a decrease in the severity of internal conflicts and advancements in mitigating the effects of terrorism and violent crime, worries about internal instability and relations with neighbouring nations still exist.
