Which Is the Smallest District in Haryana by Area? Know the Answer

Haryana is divided into 22 districts, each with its own geographical and administrative importance. While some districts cover large areas, one district stands out for having the smallest geographical area in the state. Do you know which district it is?

Which Is the Smallest District in Haryana?

Faridabad is the smallest district in Haryana by area. It covers approximately 742 square kilometres. The district headquarters is Faridabad city. It is located in the southern part of Haryana. Faridabad is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Where Is Faridabad Located?

Faridabad is located in southern Haryana. It shares a border with Delhi to the north. Uttar Pradesh lies to its east, across the Yamuna. Palwal district is located to the south. Its location makes it an important part of the Delhi-NCR region.