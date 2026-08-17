Which Is the Smallest District in Haryana by Area? Know the Answer
Faridabad is the smallest district in Haryana by area. Know its area, location, headquarters, population and important geographical facts.
Haryana is divided into 22 districts, each with its own geographical and administrative importance. While some districts cover large areas, one district stands out for having the smallest geographical area in the state. Do you know which district it is?
Which Is the Smallest District in Haryana?
Faridabad is the smallest district in Haryana by area. It covers approximately 742 square kilometres. The district headquarters is Faridabad city. It is located in the southern part of Haryana. Faridabad is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).
Where Is Faridabad Located?
Faridabad is located in southern Haryana. It shares a border with Delhi to the north. Uttar Pradesh lies to its east, across the Yamuna. Palwal district is located to the south. Its location makes it an important part of the Delhi-NCR region.
Why Is Faridabad Important?
Despite being Haryana’s smallest district by area, Faridabad is an important urban and industrial centre. It is one of Haryana’s major industrial cities. The district has a large manufacturing sector. It is closely connected to Delhi through road and rail networks. It is an important residential and commercial centre in the NCR.
What Is Faridabad Famous For?
Faridabad is known for Surajkund, Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Industrial development, Badkhal Lake, Heritage sites, proximity to Delhi and manufacturing and engineering industries
What Is Surajkund Famous For?
Surajkund is an ancient reservoir located in Faridabad. It is believed to have been built during the 10th century. The area is famous for the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. The annual event showcases handicrafts, handlooms, art and cultural traditions from India and other countries.
Smallest District in Haryana
FeatureDetails
DistrictFaridabad
StateHaryana
StatusSmallest district by area
AreaAbout 742 sq km
HeadquartersFaridabad
RegionDelhi-NCR
Major LandmarkSurajkund
Famous EventSurajkund International Crafts Mela
Neighbouring StateUttar Pradesh
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.