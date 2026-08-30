Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Kolkata?
The Hooghly River is known as the lifeline of Kolkata. Know why the river is important for the city’s history, trade, transport, economy and development.
Kolkata has one of India’s most important historical and cultural cities. Hooghly river is known as the Lifeline of Kolkata because of its importance for trade, transport, industry, tourism and the overall development of the city. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Kolkata?
The Hooghly River is known as the Lifeline of Kolkata. It flows along the western side of Kolkata. Kolkata developed as an important city on its eastern bank. The river played a major role in the growth of trade and commerce.
Where Does the Hooghly River Flow?
The Hooghly River flows through the Indian state of West Bengal. It is a distributary of the Ganga River system. The river eventually flows towards the Bay of Bengal. The Hooghly is one of the most important rivers in eastern India.
How Did the Hooghly River Help Kolkata Develop?
The Hooghly River played a major role in Kolkata’s historical development. It Helped Kolkata Become a Major Trading Centre. The Hooghly River is closely connected with the development of the Kolkata Port. The Hooghly River is still used for transport. The Hooghly River separates Kolkata and Howrah. These bridges connect several important bridges. Some of the famous bridges across the river include Howrah Bridge, Vidyasagar Setu, Vivekananda Setu and Nivedita Setu.
Important Places Located Along the Hooghly River
Several important places in West Bengal are located along or near the Hooghly River. These include Kolkata, Howrah, Chandannagar, Serampore, Hooghly and Barrackpore.
What Are the Major Bridges Across the Hooghly River?
|Bridge
|Connects / Location
|Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu)
|Kolkata and Howrah
|Vidyasagar Setu
|Kolkata and Howrah
|Vivekananda Setu
|Kolkata region and Howrah
|Nivedita Setu
|Kolkata metropolitan region
Why Is the Hooghly River Important for Kolkata?
The Hooghly River is called the Lifeline of Kolkata because it has supported the city in several ways.
Hooghly River
|Feature
|Details
|River
|Hooghly River
|Known as
|Lifeline of Kolkata
|State
|West Bengal
|Major city
|Kolkata
|River system
|Ganga River system
|Important city across the river
|Howrah
|Major importance
|Trade, transport, and economic development
|Famous bridge
|Howrah Bridge
|Flows towards
|Bay of Bengal
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.