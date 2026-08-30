Kolkata has one of India’s most important historical and cultural cities. Hooghly river is known as the Lifeline of Kolkata because of its importance for trade, transport, industry, tourism and the overall development of the city. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Kolkata?

The Hooghly River is known as the Lifeline of Kolkata. It flows along the western side of Kolkata. Kolkata developed as an important city on its eastern bank. The river played a major role in the growth of trade and commerce.

Where Does the Hooghly River Flow?

The Hooghly River flows through the Indian state of West Bengal. It is a distributary of the Ganga River system. The river eventually flows towards the Bay of Bengal. The Hooghly is one of the most important rivers in eastern India.