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Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? Check the Complete State-wise List (2026)

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 19:39 IST

Which state has given the maximum number of Presidents of India? Know the complete state-wise list of Indian presidents, the current president, and interesting facts.

Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? State-wise List of Indian Presidents (2026)
Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? State-wise List of Indian Presidents (2026)

India has had 15 Presidents since it became a Republic on 26 January 1950. Among all the states, Tamil Nadu has given the highest number of Presidents of India.

So far, three Presidents have been associated with Tamil Nadu by birth, making it the leading state in producing India's Heads of State.

The current President of India is Droupadi Murmu, who took office on 25 July 2022. She is the 15th President of India and the first President from a tribal community.

Quick Facts

Aspects

Details

State with the highest number of Presidents

Tamil Nadu

Number of Presidents from Tamil Nadu

3

Total Presidents of India (2026)

15

Current President

Droupadi Murmu

Took Office

25 July 2022

State Has Given the Maximum Presidents of India

Source: mapsofIndia

Which Presidents Were from Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu has produced three Presidents of India.

President

Birthplace

Tenure

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Tiruttani (then Madras Presidency, now Tamil Nadu)

1962–1967

R. Venkataraman

Rajamadam, Tamil Nadu

1987–1992

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

2002–2007

These three leaders made Tamil Nadu the state with the highest number of Presidents.

State-wise List of Presidents of India (2026)

President

State Associated With

Tenure

Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Bihar

1950–1962

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu

1962–1967

Dr. Zakir Husain

Born in Hyderabad (present-day Telangana); later associated with Uttar Pradesh

1967–1969

V. V. Giri

Born in Odisha

1969–1974

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Assam

1974–1977

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

Andhra Pradesh

1977–1982

Giani Zail Singh

Punjab

1982–1987

R. Venkataraman

Tamil Nadu

1987–1992

Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma

Madhya Pradesh

1992–1997

K. R. Narayanan

Kerala

1997–2002

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Tamil Nadu

2002–2007

Pratibha Devisingh Patil

Maharashtra

2007–2012

Pranab Mukherjee

West Bengal

2012–2017

Ram Nath Kovind

Uttar Pradesh

2017–2022

Droupadi Murmu

Odisha

2022–Present

Note: The list is based mainly on the Presidents' place of birth. In some historical discussions, certain Presidents are associated with states where they built their political careers. However, Tamil Nadu still remains the state with the highest number of Presidents by birth.

State-wise Count of Presidents

State

Number of Presidents

Tamil Nadu

3

Odisha

2

Bihar

1

Uttar Pradesh

1

Andhra Pradesh

1

Assam

1

Punjab

1

Madhya Pradesh

1

Kerala

1

Maharashtra

1

West Bengal

1

Telangana*

1 (Birthplace of Dr. Zakir Husain)

*Dr. Zakir Husain was born in Hyderabad (now in Telangana) but later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where he pursued much of his education and public life.

Why Does Tamil Nadu Lead?

Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of producing scholars, scientists, administrators and national leaders.

The state's three Presidents came from different backgrounds:

  • Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Philosopher and teacher

  • R. Venkataraman: Freedom fighter, lawyer and Union Minister

  • Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam: Scientist and India's "Missile Man"

Their contributions to education, science, public service and nation-building made them respected choices for the country's highest constitutional office.

Who Is the Current President of India? 

Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022.

She created history by becoming:

  • The first tribal (Adivasi) President of India

  • The youngest President to take office

  • The first President born after India's Independence movement era to represent a Scheduled Tribe

Before becoming President, she served as:

  • Governor of Jharkhand (2015–2021)

  • Minister in the Odisha Government

  • MLA from Rairangpur, Odisha

Difference Between the President and the Prime Minister

President

Prime Minister

Head of the State

Head of the Government

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Leads the Union Council of Ministers

Elected by an Electoral College

Usually the leader of the majority party in the Lok Sabha

Appoints the Prime Minister and Governors

Runs the day-to-day administration of the country

Did You Know?

  • Tamil Nadu has produced the highest number of Presidents (3).

  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad is the only President to serve two full terms.

  • Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam is popularly known as the "People's President."

  • Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

  • The President is elected by an Electoral College, not directly by the public.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 19:39 IST

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