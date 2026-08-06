Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? State-wise List of Indian Presidents (2026)

India has had 15 Presidents since it became a Republic on 26 January 1950. Among all the states, Tamil Nadu has given the highest number of Presidents of India.

So far, three Presidents have been associated with Tamil Nadu by birth, making it the leading state in producing India's Heads of State.

The current President of India is Droupadi Murmu, who took office on 25 July 2022. She is the 15th President of India and the first President from a tribal community.

Quick Facts

Aspects Details State with the highest number of Presidents Tamil Nadu Number of Presidents from Tamil Nadu 3 Total Presidents of India (2026) 15 Current President Droupadi Murmu Took Office 25 July 2022

Source: mapsofIndia

Which Presidents Were from Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu has produced three Presidents of India.