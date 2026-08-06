Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? State-wise List of Indian Presidents (2026)

Which State Has Given the Maximum Number of Presidents of India? Check the Complete State-wise List (2026)
Which state has given the maximum number of Presidents of India? Know the complete state-wise list of Indian presidents, the current president, and interesting facts.
India has had 15 Presidents since it became a Republic on 26 January 1950. Among all the states, Tamil Nadu has given the highest number of Presidents of India.
So far, three Presidents have been associated with Tamil Nadu by birth, making it the leading state in producing India's Heads of State.
The current President of India is Droupadi Murmu, who took office on 25 July 2022. She is the 15th President of India and the first President from a tribal community.
Quick Facts
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Aspects
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Details
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State with the highest number of Presidents
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Tamil Nadu
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Number of Presidents from Tamil Nadu
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3
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Total Presidents of India (2026)
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15
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Current President
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Droupadi Murmu
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Took Office
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25 July 2022
Source: mapsofIndia
Which Presidents Were from Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu has produced three Presidents of India.
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President
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Birthplace
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Tenure
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Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
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Tiruttani (then Madras Presidency, now Tamil Nadu)
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1962–1967
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R. Venkataraman
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Rajamadam, Tamil Nadu
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1987–1992
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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
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Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
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2002–2007
These three leaders made Tamil Nadu the state with the highest number of Presidents.
State-wise List of Presidents of India (2026)
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President
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State Associated With
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Tenure
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Dr. Rajendra Prasad
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Bihar
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1950–1962
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Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
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Tamil Nadu
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1962–1967
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Dr. Zakir Husain
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Born in Hyderabad (present-day Telangana); later associated with Uttar Pradesh
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1967–1969
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V. V. Giri
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Born in Odisha
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1969–1974
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Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
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Assam
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1974–1977
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Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
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Andhra Pradesh
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1977–1982
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Giani Zail Singh
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Punjab
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1982–1987
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R. Venkataraman
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Tamil Nadu
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1987–1992
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Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma
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Madhya Pradesh
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1992–1997
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K. R. Narayanan
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Kerala
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1997–2002
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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
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Tamil Nadu
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2002–2007
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Pratibha Devisingh Patil
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Maharashtra
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2007–2012
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Pranab Mukherjee
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West Bengal
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2012–2017
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Ram Nath Kovind
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Uttar Pradesh
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2017–2022
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Droupadi Murmu
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Odisha
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2022–Present
Note: The list is based mainly on the Presidents' place of birth. In some historical discussions, certain Presidents are associated with states where they built their political careers. However, Tamil Nadu still remains the state with the highest number of Presidents by birth.
State-wise Count of Presidents
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State
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Number of Presidents
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Tamil Nadu
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3
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Odisha
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2
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Bihar
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1
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Uttar Pradesh
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1
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Andhra Pradesh
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1
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Assam
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1
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Punjab
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1
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Madhya Pradesh
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1
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Kerala
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1
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Maharashtra
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1
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West Bengal
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1
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Telangana*
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1 (Birthplace of Dr. Zakir Husain)
*Dr. Zakir Husain was born in Hyderabad (now in Telangana) but later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where he pursued much of his education and public life.
Why Does Tamil Nadu Lead?
Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of producing scholars, scientists, administrators and national leaders.
The state's three Presidents came from different backgrounds:
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Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Philosopher and teacher
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R. Venkataraman: Freedom fighter, lawyer and Union Minister
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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam: Scientist and India's "Missile Man"
Their contributions to education, science, public service and nation-building made them respected choices for the country's highest constitutional office.
Who Is the Current President of India?
Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022.
She created history by becoming:
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The first tribal (Adivasi) President of India
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The youngest President to take office
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The first President born after India's Independence movement era to represent a Scheduled Tribe
Before becoming President, she served as:
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Governor of Jharkhand (2015–2021)
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Minister in the Odisha Government
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MLA from Rairangpur, Odisha
Difference Between the President and the Prime Minister
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President
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Prime Minister
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Head of the State
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Head of the Government
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Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
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Leads the Union Council of Ministers
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Elected by an Electoral College
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Usually the leader of the majority party in the Lok Sabha
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Appoints the Prime Minister and Governors
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Runs the day-to-day administration of the country
Did You Know?
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Tamil Nadu has produced the highest number of Presidents (3).
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Dr. Rajendra Prasad is the only President to serve two full terms.
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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam is popularly known as the "People's President."
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Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India.
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The President is elected by an Electoral College, not directly by the public.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.