Which State Has the Highest Solar Power Capacity in India? Check Top Rankings and Total MW
Rajasthan has the highest installed solar power capacity in India. Check the top states by solar capacity, their total MW output and key renewable energy facts.
Rajasthan has the highest installed solar power capacity among Indian states. Rajasthan's vast land area and high solar radiation make it one of India’s leading solar-energy hubs. Its solar parks have played an important role in India’s renewable-energy expansion. Keep reading to know in detail.
How Much Solar Power Capacity Does Rajasthan Have?
Rajasthan has an installed solar capacity of more than 25,000 MW. The state has continued to expand its renewable-energy capacity through large solar parks and projects. The Bhadla Solar Park is one of the best-known solar projects in the state.
Top States by Solar Power Capacity
The leading states for installed solar power capacity include:
|Rank
|State
|Solar Capacity
|1
|Rajasthan
|25,000+ MW
|2
|Gujarat
|18,000+ MW
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|9,000+ MW
|4
|Karnataka
|8,000+ MW
|5
|Andhra Pradesh
|5,000+ MW
Why Is Rajasthan India’s Solar Power Leader?
Several factors have helped Rajasthan become India’s leading solar state because the state receives strong sunlight for much of the year. Desert and semi arid areas provide suitable land for large solar projects. Projects such as Bhadla have helped increase installed capacity.
What Is Bhadla Solar Park?
Bhadla Solar Park is located in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. It is one of the world’s largest solar parks. The park covers a large area of the Thar Desert region. It has become an important part of Rajasthan’s renewable energy infrastructure.
Which State Has the Second-Highest Solar Capacity?
Gujarat is among India’s leading states in installed solar capacity. The state has expanded solar generation in recent years. The Khavda Renewable Energy Park is one of its major renewable energy developments.
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