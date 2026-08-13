Which State Has the Highest Solar Power Capacity in India? Check Top Rankings and Total MW

Rajasthan has the highest installed solar power capacity among Indian states. Rajasthan's vast land area and high solar radiation make it one of India’s leading solar-energy hubs. Its solar parks have played an important role in India’s renewable-energy expansion. Keep reading to know in detail.

How Much Solar Power Capacity Does Rajasthan Have?

Rajasthan has an installed solar capacity of more than 25,000 MW. The state has continued to expand its renewable-energy capacity through large solar parks and projects. The Bhadla Solar Park is one of the best-known solar projects in the state.

Top States by Solar Power Capacity

The leading states for installed solar power capacity include: