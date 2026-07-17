Who Lifted the FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2022? Full Final Recap

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here however football fans are still hooked to the night of December 18, 2022 when the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France took place in Qatar.

It is known as one of the greatest football matches ever played and had everything a fan could want. Lionel Messi was chasing his first World Cup title and on the other hand Kylian Mbappe delivered one of the finest performances ever seen in a final match.

After a total of 120 minutes, 6 goals and nail-biting penalty shootout, Argentina finally took the title home. Here is a recap of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Who Won the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 where they defeated France 4-2 in the penalties. The penalties were played because the match ended in a tie of 3-3. This was Argentina’s third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first World Cup trophy. Here is a brief overview: