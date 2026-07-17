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Who Lifted the FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2022? Full Final Recap

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:56 IST

Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022 after an unforgettable final against France. Here's a complete recap of the match.

Who Won FIFA World Cup 2022? Complete Overview
Who Won FIFA World Cup 2022? Complete Overview

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here however football fans are still hooked to the night of December 18, 2022 when the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France took place in Qatar. 

It is known as one of the greatest football matches ever played and had everything a fan could want. Lionel Messi was chasing his first World Cup title and on the other hand Kylian Mbappe delivered one of the finest performances ever seen in a final match. 

After a total of 120 minutes, 6 goals and nail-biting penalty shootout, Argentina finally took the title home. Here is a recap of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. 

Who Won the FIFA World Cup 2022? 

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 where they defeated France 4-2 in the penalties. The penalties were played because the match ended in a tie of 3-3. This was Argentina’s third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first World Cup trophy. Here is a brief overview: 

Detail

Information

Winner 

Argentina

Runner up

France

Final score

3-3 (after extra time)

Penalty shootout

Argentina won 4-2

Venue

Lusail Stadium in Qatar

Date

December 18, 2022

Man of the Match

Lionel Messi (Golden Ball)

Top scorer of tournament

Kylian Mbappe, 8 goals (Golden Boot)

Best goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez (Golden Glove)

How Did Argentina Reach the Final?

Argentina lost their first match to Saudi Arabia and was ranked at the bottom. However the team made a strong comeback and continued to win every match after that. Here is a brief timeline: 

Group Stage 

Match

Result

Goal Scorers

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Lost 1-2

Messi

Argentina vs Mexico

Won 2-0

Messi, Enzo Fernandez

Argentina vs Poland

Won 2-0

Mac Allister, Alvarez

Knockout Stage

Round

Opponent

Result

Round of 16

Australia

Won 2-1

Quarter-final

Netherlands

Draw 2-2, won 4-3 on penalties

Semi-final

Croatia

Won 3-0

Finals

Against 

Results

France

Draw 3-3 and Argentina won 4-2 on penalties

How Did France Reach the Final?

France was quite strong in their game as they reached back to back in the World Cup finals. The team defeated Croatia in the 2018 season and reached the finals in 2022. Here is a brief timeline: 

Group Stage

Match

Result

Goal Scorers

France vs Australia

Won 4-1

Rabiot, Giroud (2), Mbappe

France vs Denmark

Won 2-1

Mbappe (2)

France vs Tunisia

Lost 0-1

None

Knockout Stage

Round

Opponent

Result

Round of 16

Poland

Won 3-1

Quarter-final

England

Won 2-1

Semi-final

Morocco

Won 2-0

Finals

Against 

Results

Argentina

Draw 3-3, lost to Argentina in penalties 4-2

Argentina vs France 2022 World Cup Final: Match Timeline

Time

Goal

Score

23rd Minute

Messi scores a goal

Argentina 1-0

36th Minute

Di Maria scores another goal for Argentina

Argentina 2-0

Half time

  

Argentina 2-0 France

80th Minute

Mbappe scores a goal for France

2-1

81st Minute

Mbappe scores another goal just after a few seconds of his first goal

2-2

Full time

  

2-2, match goes to extra time

108th Minute

Messi scores again

Argentina 3-2

118th Minute

Mbappe completes hat trick and scores goal for France

3-3

End of extra time

  

3-3 and match reaches to penalties

Penalty Shootout 

Order

Player

Team

Result

1

Messi

Argentina

Scored

1

Mbappe

France

Scored

2

Dybala

Argentina

Scored

2

Coman

France

Missed

3

Paredes

Argentina

Scored

3

Tchouameni

France

Missed

4

Montiel

Argentina

Scored, match winner

Why This Final is Considered As One of the Greatest Matches Ever?

This match broke many records and statistics. Mbappe holds the record for scoring the most goals in FIFA World Cup finals where his tally reached to 4. On the other hand, Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and this made him the only player in the World Cup history who has won this award twice. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:56 IST

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