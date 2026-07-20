Which Team Has Lost the Most FIFA World Cup Finals? Check the List
Which team has the most FIFA World Cup final defeats? Learn about the countries that came close to winning but finished as runners-up in football’s biggest tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has concluded with Spain defeating Argentina with 1-0 and lifted its second World Cup. Ferran Torres was the one who scored a goal for Spain and took the team to victory in the 106th minute of the game.
While Spain lifted the trophy Argentina joined the list of runner ups. Reaching a FIFA World Cup final is a remarkable achievement however over the years many big football nations have lost multiple World Cup finals. That is why here is the list of the countries that have lost the most World Cup finals.
Which Team Has Lost the Most FIFA World Cup Finals?
Here is the team that has lost the most FIFA World Cup Finals
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Particular
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Details
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Teams with the Most Final Losses
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Argentina and Germany (tied at 4 losses)
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Finals Played
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Argentina has played 7 finals while Germany has played 8
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Latest Final Appearance
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Argentina, 2026 (lost to Spain) Germany, 2002 (lost to Brazil)
10 Teams That Have Lost the Most FIFA World Cup Finals
Here are the teams that have lost the most FIFA World Cup finals:
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Team
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Final Losses
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Finals Played
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Titles Won
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Argentina
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4
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7
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3
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Germany
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4
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8
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4
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Netherlands
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3
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3
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0
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Brazil
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2
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7
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5
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Italy
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2
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6
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4
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Czechoslovakia
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2
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2
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0
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Hungary
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2
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2
|
0
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France
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2
|
4
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2
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Sweden
|
1
|
1
|
0
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Croatia
|
1
|
1
|
0
Which Countries Have Never Lost a World Cup Final?
There are only 3 teams in the FIFA World Cup history that have never lost:
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Uruguay (2 finals and 2 wins)
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England (1 final and 1 win)
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Spain (2 finals and 2 wins)
Which Teams Have Lost Back-to-Back FIFA World Cup Finals?
There are two teams that have suffered a back-to-back loss in the FIFA World Cup finals:
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Netherlands: The team lost in 1974 and this streak stayed in 1978 as well.
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West Germany: The team lost the finals in 1982 followed by a 1986 defeat against Argentina.
Which Countries Almost Became the Champions?
There are many teams that came super close to winning FIFA World Cup titles however the matches took a turn:
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Argentina: The 2026 season has been their biggest heartbreak. The team lost to Spain that too in extra minutes. The game went 0-0 for the whole 90 minutes where both the teams defended their ends strongly. However, it was Ferran Torres who took the goal for Spain and Argentina lost.
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Germany: The country lost 3 finals including 1966, 1982 and 1986. The 1966 match saw two extra goals from England when both the teams tied with 2 goals each. It was the extra time that took away Germany’s title.
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Netherlands: The team reached thrice in the finals and lost all the matches. They came quite close in 2010 however at that time also Spain emerged victorious and with the same score that it has scored against Argentina in 2026 which is 1-0.
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