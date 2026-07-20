Which Team Has Lost the Most FIFA World Cup Finals? Check the List

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has concluded with Spain defeating Argentina with 1-0 and lifted its second World Cup. Ferran Torres was the one who scored a goal for Spain and took the team to victory in the 106th minute of the game.

While Spain lifted the trophy Argentina joined the list of runner ups. Reaching a FIFA World Cup final is a remarkable achievement however over the years many big football nations have lost multiple World Cup finals. That is why here is the list of the countries that have lost the most World Cup finals.

Which Team Has Lost the Most FIFA World Cup Finals?

Here is the team that has lost the most FIFA World Cup Finals