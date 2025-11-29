Who Invented Exams? Check Here

Exams were not invented by any one person, but evolved over centuries from ancient civil service tests—especially China’s imperial examinations—to modern written and standardized assessments with figures like Henry Fischel often, though somewhat loosely, credited for shaping the modern exam culture.

Who is often said to have "invented" exams?

Indeed, many popular sources attribute the invention of the modern exam to Henry Fischel, an American businessman–philanthropist or professor depending on the account, who, in the late 19th century, helped formalize written examinations as a coherent means by which to measure students.

These references generally mean that he influenced the modern institutionalized written exam system, not that he single-handedly created the very first exam in history.