Who is Anurag Kumar, the Newly Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner? Check his Career and Achievements
Anurag Kumar appointed as new Delhi Police chief. He is a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and served as a Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau(IB). Read more about Anurag Kumar's education, career and his achievements.
The central government appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He replaced Satish Golcha IPS ( AGMUT-1992), who had been appointed as Delhi’s police Chief in August 2025.
Who is Anurag Kumar?
Anurag Kumar is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-UT( AGMUT) cadre of the 1994 batch. He is currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau. He has been in the central deputation at the Intelligence Bureau for the last 20 years.
Anurag Kumar Education and Career
Anurag Kumar is a Bachelor of Engineering. He is known for his experience and expertise in strategic and high-level security matters. In his 32 years of service, he served as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau(IB) and other posts over the last 20 years.
He has also had previous policing experience in the national capital where he served in the Delhi Police as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in multiple districts of the national capital.
Anurag Kumar Achievements
In his decade-long career he has been honoured with multiple awards like the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President’s Police Medal for his distinguished service in 2016. In the last five years, he has been promoted twice for his distinguished service.
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, ''with the approval of the Competent Authority, IPS Anurag Kumar is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further order’’
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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