The central government appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He replaced Satish Golcha IPS ( AGMUT-1992), who had been appointed as Delhi’s police Chief in August 2025.

Who is Anurag Kumar?

Anurag Kumar is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-UT( AGMUT) cadre of the 1994 batch. He is currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau. He has been in the central deputation at the Intelligence Bureau for the last 20 years.

Anurag Kumar Education and Career

Anurag Kumar is a Bachelor of Engineering. He is known for his experience and expertise in strategic and high-level security matters. In his 32 years of service, he served as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau(IB) and other posts over the last 20 years.