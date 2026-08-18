Who is Deepak Mhaskey? From Chemistry Professor to BJP's New IT Cell Chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed a new IT Cell Chief for its national social media and IT operations. His name is Deepak Mhaskey and he will be replacing Amit Malviya who ran the party’s social media wing for about 11 years. Amit Malviya’s tenure covered two big general election wins for the BJP. Now, the command shifts to Mhaskey. Deepak’s journey to this role is quite unusual as he began as a chemistry professor later on moving into election data work and party organisation. Now he leads the BJP's digital operations at the national level. Here is everything you need to know about Deepak Mhaskey. Who is Deepak Mhaskey? Deepak Mhaskey is a political organiser and digital strategist who hails from Chhatisgarh. He now holds the post of National Social Media Convenor for the BJP which simply means that he will be heading the party’s IT and social media wing.

As per records his date of birth is March 15, 1968 and he has long been linked to BJP's Chhattisgarh unit. Earlier he worked as the state’s IT Cell head and also served as a State Spokesperson for the party. Now his new role will majorly consist of planning BJP's national digital strategy. His appointment came as a part of a reshuffle of party office bearers announced under BJP President Nitin Nabin. Deepak Mhaskey’s Education and Academic Background Mhaskey holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry and he has also studied cement technology and computer programming. He carries years of experience in agriculture, horticulture and organic farming as per reports. Deepak didn’t start in politics as his early career was in academics. He used to work as a chemistry professor in Raipur, Chhattisgarh as well before he became associated with politics.

This background is different from what people usually expect from a party's top digital leader. Most such leaders come from media, technology, or full-time political backgrounds. Deepak Mhaskey's Association With the BJP Deepak has been linked with BJP since 2009. There are various reports that suggest that he has been working for around 15 years in the party’s IT and social media set up. Majority of Deepak’s work has been based in Chhattisgarh where he has helped run the state’s digital campaigns and content teams. Before his latest national appointment, he held organisational roles within the party. These roles combined data work, digital strategy, and spokesperson duties. What Does the BJP IT Cell Do? The IT Cell is the department that handles a political party’s digital presence and how it appeals to the general public. For BJP, this IT Cell plays a big role in daily communication.