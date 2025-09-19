Who is India's First Female Subedar in Indian Army? Check Her Education and Achievements

Shattering all the records, Preeti Rajak was the first lady in history to have been promoted to Subedar rank in the Indian Army. Her remarkable journey from a small town in Madhya Pradesh to the leadership positions of the Army not only sets an example to women serving in the army who dream of higher roles but also points towards the evolving role of women in Indian defense forces. An award-winning trap shooter, Rajak's pick is a testament to her dedication and reflects the unyielding spirit of Nari Shakti. Early Life and Sports Career Preeti Rajak was born on 6 November 2002 in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

Her father, a dry-cleaner by profession, recognized her sporting talent and got her admitted in 2015 to the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy.

She soon impressed with shooting, winning medals in state and sub-junior national competitions under the tutelage of her local coaches.

Preeti’s career rose as she went on to represent India at multiple prestigious international shooting events, including the World Shotgun Championships, the Asian Games, and several World Cups.

Joining the Indian Army Preeti Rajak became a part of the Indian Army's Corps of Military Police in December 2022, one of the services that welcomed enlisted women just a short while ago.

She became a Havildar as a result of her success with trap shooting, the first meritorious sportswoman in her sport to achieve it.

The Army acquainted her with state-of-the-art training facilities within the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) and austere environment honed her as a soldier and an athlete too. Historic Promotion to Subedar It was on January 27, 2024, that Preeti Rajak was given the promotion of the rank of Subedar and she became the first woman to be bestowed with this rank. She was awarded an out-of-turn promotion, a privilege that not many receive for exemplary work, for both her service in Indian sports and also in service.

The pipping ceremony was graced by senior military officers who had realized the inspirational effect her achievement would leave on generations of women to follow. Achievements and Impact Preeti’s rise through the ranks has inspired many, especially since she played an instrumental role in clinching the silver medal in women’s trap team event alongside Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She has participated in several World Cups and World Championships, strengthening India’s reputation in global shooting sports. Rank of Subedar: Significance Subedar is among the most desired Junior Commissioned Officer posts in the Indian Army.

It opens doors to significant responsibilities like mentoring junior soldiers and serving as a link between officers and soldiers, which makes Rajak's feat all the more impressive.

Her feat transcends conventional gender norms, opening more avenues for women in the military.