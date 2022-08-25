Who is Jaiveer Shergill and Why did he leave Congress?

Who is Jaiveer Shergill: Jaiveer Shergill was the national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress Party. The 39-year-old politician on Wednesday resigned from his post as the national spokesperson and has severed all ties with the party.

Who is he and Why did he leave Congress?

We will be looking at all the details here.

Who is Jaiveer Shergill?

Jaiveer Shergill is a prominent lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, the highest court of India. He was one of the new faces of the Congress party and was helming the post of national spokesperson for the party.

Jaiveer was the youngest spokesperson of the Indian National Congress party.

Let us get to know some more details about him

Jaiveer Shergill was born in Jalandhar, Punjab on June 28, 1983.

His father was also a lawyer specialising in money laundering cases.

He completed his schooling in Jalandhar and then enrolled for a bachelor in law from West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences.

He completed master's in law from UC Berkeley School of Law, University of California.

He joined the chambers of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was a senior advocate and a Congress MP at that time.

Being a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court of India, he was involved in various high-profile cases and has represented business giants like Tata and Vodafone.

Shergill was serving as the National Media panellist for the Congress Party, spokesperson for Punjab Pradesh Congress and also co-chairman of the legal cell of Congress in Punjab prior to his resignation.

Reasons for Leaving Congress

Jaiveer Shergill left Congress citing reasons that the vision of the party is not in sync with the aspirations of the youth and that the party is serving the interests of a few people rather than the country as a whole.

Jaiveer is the latest in the list of politicians who are leaving Congress due to differences in the way the party is operating. This list includes Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma who had earlier resigned from their respective state posts.