John Turner Retires at 25: Career, Stats, England Debut and Injury Struggles

England’s fast bowler who recently got associated with the team John Turner has already announced his retirement from professional cricket. He retired at the age of 25 and his retirement decision came due to his injuries.

Turner was known as one of the quickest bowlers to come through the county system in recent years but his back injury never fully healed and he had to retire. Here is everything you need to know about John Turner.

Who is John Turner?

John Andrew Turner was born on April 10 2001 in Johannesburg located in South Africa. He is a fast bowler and bowls right-arm fast-medium. Although he has grown up in South Africa, Turner qualified to play for England through his mother, who was born in Zambia to English parents.

John has studied economics and finance at Exeter University while continuing to play professional cricket for Hampshire on the side.