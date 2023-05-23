Who is Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos's Fiancée?

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, got engaged to Lauren Sanchez, a former co-host of Good Day LA. In 2019, Bezos and Sánchez made their relationship public. The couple is currently in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival in France, though their wedding preparations are still undercover.

Jeff Bezos is known to the world as the third richest man on the globe. However, Lauren Sánchez is no less too. She is a host, a news anchor, and an expert in aerial filming.

Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Lauren Sánchez, her full name is Lauren Wendy Sánchez. She was born on December 19, 1969, and is a well-known American media figure who rose to stardom as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

Name Lauren Sánchez Full Name Lauren Wendy Sánchez Date Of Birth 19 December 1969 Place of Birth Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Age 54 Years Father’s Day Ray Sanchez Mother’s Day Eleanor Sanchez Siblings Elena Sanchez Blair, Michael Sanchez Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christianity Education Graduate Specialised in Communications Profession News Anchor, Entertainment Reporter, Media Personality, Actress, Producer, Pilot and Entrepreneur Marital Status Divorced Spouse Patrick Whitsell(Ex-Husband) Jeff Bezos (Fiancée) Children Nikko Gonzalez Evan Ella Net Worth $30 million (As of 2018)

Lauren was born to a second-generation Mexican-American family living in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She spent her early years in a hangar because her father was a flight instructor, which sparked a passion for aviation in her heart at a young age. Sanchez attended 'El Camino College' in California after finishing high school. During her time at ‘El Camino College,’ she contributed to the college newspaper as a writer. She further studies at the ‘The University of Southern California’ in Los Angeles on scholarship. Later, she turned her part-time gig into a full-time profession with a designation of desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

Career

In 1997, Sanchez had her big break as a correspondent with the nationally broadcast television show 'Extra'. She later joined 'Fox Sports Net' as an anchor and correspondent for the newsmagazine series 'Goin' Deep. She was nominated for the Emmy award for the same. In addition to her work with "Fox Sports Net," Sanchez also covered entertainment for the sports programme "The Best Damn Sports Show Period.".

Films & TV Serials

In 1997, Lauren Sanchez made her acting debut with an episode of the action-adventure show 'Babylon 5.' Sánchez has additionally made multiple cameo appearances in various films and TV shows:

Films

Year Film Title 1999 Fight Club 2003 Hollywood Homicide 2004 The Day After Tomorrow Cellular 2005 Fantastic Four The Longest Yard 2006 Akeelah and the Bee Zoom 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 2008 College Road Trip Killer Movie 2010 The Big Picture 2011 We Bought a Zoo 2012 Celeste and Jesse Forever 2013 White House Down 2015 Ted 2 2017 Girlfriend's Day

TV Serials

Year Title 1997 Babylon 5 2001 Girlfriends 2002 The Agency 2005 Eve 2008 Dirt Gotham Tonight 2010 NCIS Days of Our Lives 2014 Rake

Personal Life

Tony Gonzalez, a former National Football League (NFL) player and Lauren Sanchez were romantically involved and had a kid together named Nikko. Later, in August 2005, she got married to Patrick Whitesell, a Jewish American talent agent. They together have a son named Evan(2006) and a daughter Ella(2008)

Sanchez and Whitesell got separated in 2018 amid her extra-marital affair with the founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. In January 2019, Bezos and MacKenzie too announced their separation officially after 25 years of marriage in January 2019.

Sánchez received an Emmy Award in 1999. In 2010, she made her mark in People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful" edition. She started the first female-owned aerial film and production firm, Black Ops Aviation, in 2016 to make the best of her experience as a certified helicopter and aeroplane pilot. And as vice-president of the Bezos Earth Fund, she envisions travelling to space in early 2024 with an all-female crew aboard a New Shepard.