Who is Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos's Fiancée?

The 53-year-old Lauren Sánchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. According to reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after 4 years of relationship.
All you need to know about Lauren Sánchez.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, got engaged to Lauren Sanchez, a former co-host of Good Day LA. In 2019, Bezos and Sánchez made their relationship public. The couple is currently in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival in France, though their wedding preparations are still undercover.

Jeff Bezos is known to the world as the third richest man on the globe. However, Lauren Sánchez is no less too. She is a host, a news anchor, and an expert in aerial filming. 

 
 
 
 
 
Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Lauren Sánchez, her full name is Lauren Wendy Sánchez. She was born on December 19, 1969, and is a well-known American media figure who rose to stardom as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

 

Name

Lauren Sánchez

Full Name

Lauren Wendy Sánchez

Date Of Birth

19 December 1969

Place of Birth

Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States

Age

54 Years

Father’s Day

Ray Sanchez

Mother’s Day

Eleanor Sanchez

Siblings

Elena Sanchez Blair, Michael Sanchez

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mexican-American

Religion

Christianity

Education

Graduate

Specialised in Communications

Profession

News Anchor, Entertainment Reporter, Media Personality, Actress, Producer, Pilot and Entrepreneur

Marital Status

Divorced

Spouse

Patrick Whitsell(Ex-Husband)

Jeff Bezos (Fiancée)

Children

Nikko Gonzalez

Evan

Ella

Net Worth

$30 million (As of 2018)

 

Lauren was born to a second-generation Mexican-American family living in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She spent her early years in a hangar because her father was a flight instructor, which sparked a passion for aviation in her heart at a young age. Sanchez attended 'El Camino College' in California after finishing high school. During her time at ‘El Camino College,’ she contributed to the college newspaper as a writer. She further studies at the ‘The University of Southern California’ in Los Angeles on scholarship. Later, she turned her part-time gig into a full-time profession with a designation of desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

Career

In 1997, Sanchez had her big break as a correspondent with the nationally broadcast television show 'Extra'. She later joined 'Fox Sports Net' as an anchor and correspondent for the newsmagazine series 'Goin' Deep. She was nominated for the Emmy award for the same. In addition to her work with "Fox Sports Net," Sanchez also covered entertainment for the sports programme "The Best Damn Sports Show Period.".

Films & TV Serials

In 1997, Lauren Sanchez made her acting debut with an episode of the action-adventure show 'Babylon 5.' Sánchez has additionally made multiple cameo appearances in various films and TV shows:

Films

Year

Film Title

1999

Fight Club

2003

Hollywood Homicide

2004

The Day After Tomorrow

Cellular

2005

Fantastic Four

The Longest Yard

2006

Akeelah and the Bee

Zoom

2007

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

2008

College Road Trip

Killer Movie

2010

The Big Picture

2011

We Bought a Zoo

2012

Celeste and Jesse Forever

2013

White House Down

2015

Ted 2

2017

Girlfriend's Day

 

TV Serials

Year

Title

1997

Babylon 5

2001

Girlfriends

2002

The Agency

2005

Eve

2008

Dirt

Gotham Tonight

2010

NCIS

Days of Our Lives

2014

Rake

Personal Life

Tony Gonzalez, a former National Football League (NFL) player and Lauren Sanchez were romantically involved and had a kid together named Nikko. Later, in August 2005, she got married to Patrick Whitesell, a Jewish American talent agent. They together have a son named Evan(2006) and a daughter Ella(2008)

Sanchez and Whitesell got separated in 2018 amid her extra-marital affair with the founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. In January 2019, Bezos and MacKenzie too announced their separation officially after 25 years of marriage in January 2019.

Sánchez received an Emmy Award in 1999. In 2010, she made her mark in People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful" edition. She started the first female-owned aerial film and production firm, Black Ops Aviation, in 2016 to make the best of her experience as a certified helicopter and aeroplane pilot. And as vice-president of the Bezos Earth Fund, she envisions travelling to space in early 2024 with an all-female crew aboard a New Shepard.

FAQ

How old are Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos?

Bezos, 59, and Sanchez 53 years old.

How much is Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring worth?

It is assumed that the ring will of 20 carats and will cost roughly $2.5 million.

Is Jeff Bezos married to Lauren Sánchez?

No, they are just engaged.
