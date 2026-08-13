Who is the ‘King of Galle’? Know All About Sri Lankan Left-Arm Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya: Stats and Records

In the upcoming tour of India & Sri Lanka of a 2-test match series, which will start on August 15, one Sri Lankan left-arm spinner who will be in focus is Prabath Jayasuriya. This left-arm spinner has a strong record in bowling at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, where he took 6/42 in one innings against New Zealand, and due to this, he is also known as the ‘King of Galle.' Explore who Prabath Jayasuriya is, why he is known as ‘King of Galle,' and his stats & records. Also check his biggest test records with quick facts about him Prabath Jayasuriya: Quick Facts Detail Information Full Name Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya Born November 5, 1991 Birthplace Matale, Sri Lanka Nickname Pappa Batting Style Right-hand Bat Bowling Style Slow Left-arm Orthodox Playing Role Bowler Education Christ Church College-Matale, Lumbini College, Colombo International Team Sri Lanka

Who is the ‘King of Galle’? Prabath Jayasuriya is known as the ‘King of Galle.' He is a Sri Lankan international cricketer who is a slow left-arm spinner and is mainly known for his bowling. His full name is Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya. He was born on November 5, 1991, in Matale, Sri Lanka. He bats right-handed, but his main job in the team is to take wickets with his left-arm spin. His nickname is “Pappa.” Why is Prabath Jayasuriya Called the ‘King of Galle’? The Galle International Cricket Stadium is one of the most important cricket stadiums in Sri Lanka. This pitch is known to help the spinner. Here in this pitch, Prabath Jayasuriya has created many records with his passive performance in bowling. In the 2024 Test series against New Zealand, for example, he took 6/42 in one innings and registered another five-wicket haul.

Prabath Jayasuriya: Records at a Glance Here are some of his major numbers: 125 Test wickets

23 Test matches

12 Test five-wicket hauls

2 Test 10-wicket match hauls

7/52 — best Test innings bowling

12/177 — best Test match bowling

12 wickets on Test debut

50 wickets in seven Tests

100 wickets in 17 Tests

489 First-Class wickets

129 List A wickets

83 T20 wickets

279 Test runs Prabath Jayasuriya Career Stats Here are the career statistics provided for Prabath Jayasuriya across Tests, ODIs, First-Class cricket, List A and T20 cricket. Bowling Stats Format Mat Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Tests 23 7600 4004 125 7/52 12/177 32.03 3.16 60.8 3 12 2 ODIs 2 96 95 0 - - - 5.93 - 0 0 0 FC 119 25341 13939 489 7/26 12/120 28.50 3.30 51.8 26 37 9 List A 79 3824 2550 129 7/17 7/17 19.76 4.00 29.6 3 4 0 T20s 64 1270 1279 83 4/8 4/8 15.40 6.04 15.3 4 0 0

Prabath Jayasuriya Batting and Fielding Stats Jayasuriya is mainly a bowler, but he also bats in the lower order. Here are his batting and fielding numbers: Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St Tests 23 36 3 279 28* 8.45 803 34.74 0 0 28 0 4 0 ODIs 2 2 1 11 11* 11.00 13 84.61 0 0 1 0 0 0 FC 119 154 26 1641 81 12.82 3783 43.37 0 5 171 16 36 0 List A 79 41 19 210 23 9.54 253 83.00 0 0 14 6 19 0 T20s 64 18 10 47 13 5.87 66 71.21 0 0 2 1 25 0 Prabath Jayasuriya's Biggest Test Records Jayasuriya has made some very impressive records in Test cricket. 1. 12 Wickets on Test Debut Jayasuriya took 12 wickets in his first Test match against Australia in Galle in 2022.

His match figures were 12/177.

This remains one of the best bowling performances on Test debut.