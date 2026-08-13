Who is the ‘King of Galle’? Know All About Sri Lankan Left-Arm Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya: Stats and Records
Know all about Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, his career, Test records, bowling and batting stats, and why he is called the ‘King of Galle.'
In the upcoming tour of India & Sri Lanka of a 2-test match series, which will start on August 15, one Sri Lankan left-arm spinner who will be in focus is Prabath Jayasuriya.
This left-arm spinner has a strong record in bowling at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, where he took 6/42 in one innings against New Zealand, and due to this, he is also known as the ‘King of Galle.'
Explore who Prabath Jayasuriya is, why he is known as ‘King of Galle,' and his stats & records. Also check his biggest test records with quick facts about him
Prabath Jayasuriya: Quick Facts
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Full Name
|
Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya
|
Born
|
November 5, 1991
|
Birthplace
|
Matale, Sri Lanka
|
Nickname
|
Pappa
|
Batting Style
|
Right-hand Bat
|
Bowling Style
|
Slow Left-arm Orthodox
|
Playing Role
|
Bowler
|
Education
|
Christ Church College-Matale, Lumbini College, Colombo
|
International Team
|
Sri Lanka
Who is the ‘King of Galle’?
Prabath Jayasuriya is known as the ‘King of Galle.' He is a Sri Lankan international cricketer who is a slow left-arm spinner and is mainly known for his bowling.
His full name is Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya. He was born on November 5, 1991, in Matale, Sri Lanka.
He bats right-handed, but his main job in the team is to take wickets with his left-arm spin.
His nickname is “Pappa.”
Why is Prabath Jayasuriya Called the ‘King of Galle’?
The Galle International Cricket Stadium is one of the most important cricket stadiums in Sri Lanka. This pitch is known to help the spinner.
Here in this pitch, Prabath Jayasuriya has created many records with his passive performance in bowling.
In the 2024 Test series against New Zealand, for example, he took 6/42 in one innings and registered another five-wicket haul.
Prabath Jayasuriya: Records at a Glance
Here are some of his major numbers:
-
125 Test wickets
-
23 Test matches
-
12 Test five-wicket hauls
-
2 Test 10-wicket match hauls
-
7/52 — best Test innings bowling
-
12/177 — best Test match bowling
-
12 wickets on Test debut
-
50 wickets in seven Tests
-
100 wickets in 17 Tests
-
489 First-Class wickets
-
129 List A wickets
-
83 T20 wickets
-
279 Test runs
Prabath Jayasuriya Career Stats
Here are the career statistics provided for Prabath Jayasuriya across Tests, ODIs, First-Class cricket, List A and T20 cricket.
Bowling Stats
|
Format
|
Mat
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
BBM
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4w
|
5w
|
10w
|
Tests
|
23
|
7600
|
4004
|
125
|
7/52
|
12/177
|
32.03
|
3.16
|
60.8
|
3
|
12
|
2
|
ODIs
|
2
|
96
|
95
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.93
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FC
|
119
|
25341
|
13939
|
489
|
7/26
|
12/120
|
28.50
|
3.30
|
51.8
|
26
|
37
|
9
|
List A
|
79
|
3824
|
2550
|
129
|
7/17
|
7/17
|
19.76
|
4.00
|
29.6
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
T20s
|
64
|
1270
|
1279
|
83
|
4/8
|
4/8
|
15.40
|
6.04
|
15.3
|
4
|
0
|
0
Prabath Jayasuriya Batting and Fielding Stats
Jayasuriya is mainly a bowler, but he also bats in the lower order.
Here are his batting and fielding numbers:
|
Format
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
Ct
|
St
|
Tests
|
23
|
36
|
3
|
279
|
28*
|
8.45
|
803
|
34.74
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
ODIs
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
11*
|
11.00
|
13
|
84.61
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FC
|
119
|
154
|
26
|
1641
|
81
|
12.82
|
3783
|
43.37
|
0
|
5
|
171
|
16
|
36
|
0
|
List A
|
79
|
41
|
19
|
210
|
23
|
9.54
|
253
|
83.00
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
6
|
19
|
0
|
T20s
|
64
|
18
|
10
|
47
|
13
|
5.87
|
66
|
71.21
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
25
|
0
Prabath Jayasuriya's Biggest Test Records
Jayasuriya has made some very impressive records in Test cricket.
1. 12 Wickets on Test Debut
-
Jayasuriya took 12 wickets in his first Test match against Australia in Galle in 2022.
-
His match figures were 12/177.
-
This remains one of the best bowling performances on Test debut.
2. Fastest Spinner to 50 Test Wickets
-
Jayasuriya reached 50 Test wickets in just seven matches.
-
He achieved this against Ireland in April 2023.
-
He broke a long-standing record to become the fastest spinner to reach 50 Test wickets in terms of matches.
3. Fastest Sri Lankan to 100 Test Wickets
-
Jayasuriya also reached 100 Test wickets in just 17 matches.
-
This made him the fastest Sri Lankan bowler to reach 100 Test wickets.
-
This record shows how quickly he established himself as one of Sri Lanka's leading Test bowlers.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.