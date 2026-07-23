Commonwealth Games are underway in Glasgow, Scotland and the Indian contingent will be looking to put up a really good performance to finish in the top 3 of the medal tally. The last Commonwealth Games in 2022 were held at Birmingham and India finished on the 4th overall in Medal tally with a total of 61 medals ( 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze).

This was the overall tally, but when it comes to individual medals one individual stood out for his performances in Commonwealth Games for India, he went on to become the most successful athlete for India in Commonwealth Games with his haul of 15 medals.

Let us explore who the athlete was and in which discipline he was awarded the medals.

Most Successful Indian Athlete in Commonwealth Games

Late Jaspal Rana, the legendary pistol shooter has won a total of 15 medals in 4 Commonwealth Games he participated in for India. Out of that, 9 were Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.