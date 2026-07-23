Who is the Most Successful Indian Athlete in Commonwealth Games?
Learn about the record of Late Jaspal Rana, the most successful Indian athlete in Commonwealth Games for India. Check the complete list of medal won by him here.
Commonwealth Games are underway in Glasgow, Scotland and the Indian contingent will be looking to put up a really good performance to finish in the top 3 of the medal tally. The last Commonwealth Games in 2022 were held at Birmingham and India finished on the 4th overall in Medal tally with a total of 61 medals ( 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze).
This was the overall tally, but when it comes to individual medals one individual stood out for his performances in Commonwealth Games for India, he went on to become the most successful athlete for India in Commonwealth Games with his haul of 15 medals.
Let us explore who the athlete was and in which discipline he was awarded the medals.
Most Successful Indian Athlete in Commonwealth Games
Late Jaspal Rana, the legendary pistol shooter has won a total of 15 medals in 4 Commonwealth Games he participated in for India. Out of that, 9 were Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.
His most successful stint came at the 2002 Commonwealth Games at Manchester where he won 6 medals out of which 4 were gold medals and 1 silver and bronze medal each.
He participated in the 25m centre fire pistol, 25m standard pistol and 10m air fire pistols. He along with Samresh Jung forged one of the most successful partnerships in Shooting event for India.
Here is the complete list of medals won by Jaspal Rana in Commonwealth Games.
|
Discipline
|
Medal
|
Commonwealth Games Year and Place
|
25m centre fire pistol
|
Gold
|
1994 Victoria
|
25m centre fire pistol pairs
|
Gold
|
1994 Victoria
|
25m centre fire pistol
|
Gold
|
1998 Kuala Lumpur
|
25m centre fire pistol pairs
|
Gold
|
1998 Kuala Lumpur
|
25m centre fire pistol
|
Gold
|
2002 Manchester
|
25m centre fire pistol pairs
|
Gold
|
2002 Manchester
|
25m standard pistol
|
Gold
|
2002 Manchester
|
25m standard pistol pairs
|
Gold
|
2002 Manchester
|
25m centre fire pistol pairs
|
Gold
|
2006 Melbourne
|
10m air pistol
|
Silver
|
1994 Victoria
|
10m air pistol
|
Silver
|
1998 Kuala Lumpur
|
10m air pistol pairs
|
Silver
|
1998 Kuala Lumpur
|
10m air pistol pairs
|
Silver
|
2002 Manchester
|
10m air pistol pairs
|
Bronze
|
1994 Victoria
|
10m air pistol
|
Bronze
|
2002 Manchester
Samresh Jung is the second most successful athlete for India in the Commonwealth Games with 14 medals, out of which 7 were Gold Medals.
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