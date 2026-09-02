YouTube is the biggest video streaming platform in the world with 2.7 billion people worldwide using the platform every month.

It is the hub of information and entertainment for everyone. However, the main question that arises is who actually owns YouTube? The answer to it is quite simple. YouTube is owned by Google LLC where Google is running YouTube as part of its larger business.

Google acquired YouTube in the year 2006 in a deal which was $1.65 billion. This deal was known as one of the biggest tech acquisitions of that time.

Who is the Owner of YouTube?

YouTube's parent company is Google LLC which ties it directly to Alphabet Inc. Here is the simple difference. Google is a company that runs products like Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

On the other hand, Alphabet is the bigger company that owns Google and many other businesses as well. Even after YouTube was acquired, the brand has kept its identity intact.