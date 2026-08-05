Nathan Thomas Enters the Guinness World Record by Becoming the Youngest Male Professor in the World at the Age of 18

Who is the Youngest Male Professor in the World to Enter the Guinness World Record? Know Everything About Nathan Thomas
Nathan Thomas became the world's youngest male professor at 18 years and 346 days, earning a Guinness World Record. Learn about his biography, education, previous record holder, and key facts about Nathan Thomas.
At the age of a teenager, when most students are preparing for college entrance exams, Nathan Thomas has already completed his two engineering degrees, and at the age of 18, he became the youngest male professor in the world.
Guinness World Records has officially accepted Nathan Thomas as the world's youngest male professor, breaking a record that had stood for 306 years, after he was 18 years and 346 days old.
Nathan Thomas at a Glance
|
Details
|
Information
|
Full Name
|
Nathan Thomas
|
Country
|
United States
|
Birth Date
|
9 September 2004
|
Record
|
World's Youngest Male Professor
|
Age When Record Was Set
|
18 years and 346 days
|
College
|
Miami Dade College
|
Field
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Current Studies
|
Law at the University of Miami
Who Is Nathan Thomas? Youngest Male Professor in the World
Nathan Thomas is an American engineer, educator, and law student from Florida, USA. At the age of 10, he was enrolled in the dual-enrollment program at Miami-Dade College.
Later, at the age of 14, he transferred to Florida International University. At the age of 18, Nathan already had both a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering with honours when most teenagers are preparing to take entrance exams to enter college
After completing his master’s, he returned to Miami-Dade College as a professor at the age of 8 years and 346 days.’
With this achievement, he became the youngest male professor in the world to enter the Guinness World Records.
Source: guinnessworldrecords
Previous Record Holder as the World's Youngest Professor in the World
Before Nathan Thomas, the record of the youngest professor in the world belonged to Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at the age of 19.
But after 306 years of long time-span, Nathan Thomas broke the record. He also became 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who previously held the record for the world's youngest professor overall after becoming a professor at 18 years and 362 days in 2008.
Previous Record Holder as the World's Youngest Professor in the World:
|
Professor
|
Age at Appointment
|
Year
|
Nathan Thomas
|
18 years, 346 days
|
2023
|
Alia Sabur
|
18 years, 362 days
|
2008
|
Colin Maclaurin
|
19 years
|
1717
Key Facts About Nathan Thomas
-
He started college at the age of 10.
-
He transferred to the university at the age of 14.
-
He completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering before 18 years of his age.
-
At 18 years of age, he completed his master's degree also in electrical engineering.
-
He became the processor at the age of 18 years, 346 days.
-
He entered the Guinness World Record by becoming the World's Youngest Male Professor.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.