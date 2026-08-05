Nathan Thomas Enters the Guinness World Record by Becoming the Youngest Male Professor in the World at the Age of 18

Who Is Nathan Thomas? Youngest Male Professor in the World

Guinness World Records has officially accepted Nathan Thomas as the world's youngest male professor, breaking a record that had stood for 306 years, after he was 18 years and 346 days old.

At the age of a teenager, when most students are preparing for college entrance exams, Nathan Thomas has already completed his two engineering degrees, and at the age of 18, he became the youngest male professor in the world.

Nathan Thomas is an American engineer, educator, and law student from Florida, USA. At the age of 10, he was enrolled in the dual-enrollment program at Miami-Dade College.

Later, at the age of 14, he transferred to Florida International University. At the age of 18, Nathan already had both a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering with honours when most teenagers are preparing to take entrance exams to enter college

After completing his master’s, he returned to Miami-Dade College as a professor at the age of 8 years and 346 days.’

With this achievement, he became the youngest male professor in the world to enter the Guinness World Records.

Source: guinnessworldrecords

Previous Record Holder as the World's Youngest Professor in the World

Before Nathan Thomas, the record of the youngest professor in the world belonged to Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at the age of 19.