Who is Xavi Hernandez? Netherlands' First Foreign Coach Since 1978, Check His Stats and Records
Xavi Hernandez takes charge of the Netherlands through 2030. Know his career, stats and records.
Xavi Hernandez becomes the coach of Netherlands men’s national team to coach through the 2030 World Cup. He is a former Barcelona and Spain midfield player and has signed a 4 year deal with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
He becomes the first non-Dutch manager to lead the men's Oranje team since 1978. That is a gap of 48 years.
Before becoming the coach, Xavi was known as one of the greatest midfielders in football history. He has won the World Cup as well as two European Championships with Spain. He has also served as a manager at Al Sadd and Barcelona.
Who is Xavi Hernandez?
He was born in Spain in 1980 and has been a part of major clubs such as Barcelona and Al Sadd. Here is a brief biography of him:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
Xavier Hernández Creus
|
Date of Birth
|
25 January 1980
|
Birthplace
|
Terrassa, Spain
|
Nationality
|
Spanish
|
Playing Position
|
Central Midfielder
|
Current Role
|
Head Coach, Netherlands
|
Contract
|
Runs until the 2030 FIFA World Cup
Xavi's Playing Career
Barcelona
Xavi joined Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia when he was just 11. He made his first-team debut in 1998 and very soon he became a significant midfielder of the club.
Xavi left Barca after 767 appearances which is the club's second highest figure of all time and he won 25 trophies.
Al Sadd
Xavi moved to Qatar's Al Sadd in the year 2015. He retired from Al Sadd in 2019 and moved into coaching at the same club.
Xavi Hernández's International Career With Spain
Xavi made his senior Spain debut in 2000. He went on to become a central part of Spain's most successful era.
-
Won UEFA Euro 2008
-
Won the 2010 FIFA World Cup
-
Won UEFA Euro 2012
-
Earned 133 caps for Spain
-
Named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008
Xavi's Coaching Stats and Records
|
Club
|
Period
|
Matches
|
Wins
|
Draws
|
Losses
|
Major Trophy
|
Al Sadd
|
2019 to 2021
|
Multiple seasons
|
High win rate
|
-
|
-
|
7 trophies that also includes Qatar Stars League
|
Barcelona
|
Nov 2021 to May 2024
|
143
|
91
|
23
|
29
|
La Liga 2022-23
|
Netherlands
|
Aug 2026 to Present
|
New role
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
To be determined
Why is Xavi the Netherlands' First Foreign Coach Since 1978?
The Netherlands have relied heavily on Dutch coaches. Some famous coaches like Rinus Michels, Guus Hiddink, Louis van Gaal, and Ronald Koeman have led the team for decades.
The last time a foreign coach was appointed for Netherlands was in 1978 when Austria's Ernst Happel took charge. Happel led the Netherlands all the way to the 1978 World Cup final, where they lost to hosts Argentina.
Since Ernst, no foreign coach has been appointed again until now. Xavi’s appointment came after the resignation of Ronald Koeman after a disappointing FIFA World Cup.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.