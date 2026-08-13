Xavi Hernandez becomes the coach of Netherlands men’s national team to coach through the 2030 World Cup. He is a former Barcelona and Spain midfield player and has signed a 4 year deal with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

He becomes the first non-Dutch manager to lead the men's Oranje team since 1978. That is a gap of 48 years.

Before becoming the coach, Xavi was known as one of the greatest midfielders in football history. He has won the World Cup as well as two European Championships with Spain. He has also served as a manager at Al Sadd and Barcelona.

Who is Xavi Hernandez?

He was born in Spain in 1980 and has been a part of major clubs such as Barcelona and Al Sadd. Here is a brief biography of him: