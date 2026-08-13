GATE 2027 Registration
Focus

Who is Xavi Hernandez? Netherlands' First Foreign Coach Since 1978, Check His Stats and Records

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:37 IST

Xavi Hernandez takes charge of the Netherlands through 2030. Know his career, stats and records.

Who is Xavi Hernandez
Who is Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez becomes the coach of Netherlands men’s national team to coach through the 2030 World Cup. He is a former Barcelona and Spain midfield player and has signed a 4 year deal with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB). 

He becomes the first non-Dutch manager to lead the men's Oranje team since 1978. That is a gap of 48 years.

Before becoming the coach, Xavi was known as one of the greatest midfielders in football history. He has won the World Cup as well as two European Championships with Spain. He has also served as a manager at Al Sadd and Barcelona. 

Who is Xavi Hernandez? 

He was born in Spain in 1980 and has been a part of major clubs such as Barcelona and Al Sadd. Here is a brief biography of him: 

Category

Details

Full Name

Xavier Hernández Creus

Date of Birth

25 January 1980

Birthplace

Terrassa, Spain

Nationality

Spanish

Playing Position

Central Midfielder

Current Role

Head Coach, Netherlands

Contract

Runs until the 2030 FIFA World Cup

Xavi's Playing Career

Barcelona

Xavi joined Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia when he was just 11. He made his first-team debut in 1998 and very soon he became a significant midfielder of the club.

Xavi left Barca after 767 appearances which is the club's second highest figure of all time and he won 25 trophies. 

Al Sadd

Xavi moved to Qatar's Al Sadd in the year 2015. He retired from Al Sadd in 2019 and moved into coaching at the same club.

Xavi Hernández's International Career With Spain

Xavi made his senior Spain debut in 2000. He went on to become a central part of Spain's most successful era.

  • Won UEFA Euro 2008

  • Won the 2010 FIFA World Cup

  • Won UEFA Euro 2012

  • Earned 133 caps for Spain

  • Named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008

Xavi's Coaching Stats and Records

Club

Period

Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses

Major Trophy

Al Sadd

2019 to 2021

Multiple seasons

High win rate

-

-

7 trophies that also includes Qatar Stars League

Barcelona

Nov 2021 to May 2024

143

91

23

29

La Liga 2022-23

Netherlands

Aug 2026 to Present

New role

-

-

-

To be determined

Why is Xavi the Netherlands' First Foreign Coach Since 1978?

The Netherlands have relied heavily on Dutch coaches. Some famous coaches like Rinus Michels, Guus Hiddink, Louis van Gaal, and Ronald Koeman have led the team for decades. 

The last time a foreign coach was appointed for Netherlands was in 1978 when Austria's Ernst Happel took charge. Happel led the Netherlands all the way to the 1978 World Cup final, where they lost to hosts Argentina.

Since Ernst, no foreign coach has been appointed again until now. Xavi’s appointment came after the resignation of Ronald Koeman after a disappointing FIFA World Cup. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:37 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News