Who Was Rapper Coolio? The Rapper Whose Music Enlivened The Soul Bids Adieu To The World!

The world went numb with the news of popular rapper Coolio’s sudden death on September 28, 2022. While many focus on the man’s glorious success, not many know about the harsh struggles his life offered him.

The man has given many chartbusters throughout his musical journey. He started his life simply, faced all the battles, and came out as a winner of hearts.

Early Life And Career

Born in the South Central L.A. area of Compton, on August 1, 1963, Artis Leon Ivey, fondly called Coolio is today a big name in the world of music and rapping. As a child, the rapper was quite intelligent and often spent his time reading books. Just like every bookworm, Coolio too faced some awkward moments facing the world out there.

Just when the guy was merely 11, he faced the tragic divorce of his parents. In an attempt to fit in at school, the boy began running with the Baby Crips and got into trouble. Despite all the efforts, the boy still did not feel very much accepted in the group. When young children and teens feel avoided and neglected, they resort to not-so-good means to get the attention and inclusion they deserve, and that is what Coolio did. He started creating menace and an undesirable persona of himself. He also started carrying weapons to school. The scenario took a turn to the worst when his great academic career turned into a violent, dark environment.

The man faced immense struggles right from the beginning. At just the age of 17, he was sent to jail for several months for larceny. Things started taking a turn when he went to Compton Community College after high school. There, he also honed his interest in rapping. Not only did he hone his skills, but he also began appearing on stage, with the performing name “Coolio Iglesias”.

Next, people all over Los Angeles started loving him as a member of the Los Angeles rap radio station KDAY. He also launched one of his earliest rap singles, "Whatcha Gonna Do."

Many would wonder that his life must have taken a leap from that moment on but that was just not the case. Coolio fell prey to cocaine addiction, which hampered his music career to an extremely significant extent. To get back on track, he entered rehab and worked as a firefighter for California’s forests. A year later, he came back to Los Angeles and started working at a myriad of odd jobs like security at Los Angeles International Airport. The man, however, did not leave his rap career and worked hard to keep the fire within him for rap alive.

Next, he saw another disappointment when he released yet another single, "You're Gonna Miss Me,". While the project wasn’t a superhit, he started making connections in the Los Angeles hip-hop scene. For instance, he met with WC and Maad Circle. He also guested on Ain't a Damn Thang Changed, their debut studio music album in 1991. Furthermore, he became a part of the 40 Thevz and entered a deal with Tommy Boy. Things took a loop when Coolio, along with DJ Brian “Wino” Dobbs, presented “It Takes a Thief”, his debut album in 1994.

The “County Line”, his lead single, was nothing but a humorous recounting of the indignities of welfare. When “Fantastic Voyage” was launched as a single, it took the world by storm. It reached number three on the pop charts. His friendlier, humbler, and softer approach was much welcomed by the listeners in his songs.

Music Style

Coolio was a pioneering rapper who blended street-level language and issues with pop culture. While he belonged to the “hardcore music givers” category, his music resembled the essence of a happy-go-lucky feel. While the rapper gained immense love from all over the globe, most of his fans were the folks who had an inclination towards exuberant, high-vibe music.

Not to miss, younger audiences too loved the star for his appearance in some Nickelodeon comedy shows.

Net Worth

Throughout his long career, Coolio accumulated a net worth of 1.5 million dollars.

The Death

Popular rapper Coolio passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 59. Many of his fans and contemporaries bid their adieu to the star on Twitter.

According to Coolio’s manager, the rapper passed away while he was making a visit to his friend’s house in Los Angeles when he suffered from a heart attack.