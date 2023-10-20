Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Australia and Pakistan faced off in the 18th match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan won the coin toss and chose to bowl first. Australia responded well, scoring 367 runs in 50 overs. Star openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh established the highest-ever opening partnership for the Australian squad in World Cup history.

Pakistan attempted to chase down the big target and was able to score 305 runs before being bowled out in 45 overs.

Australia defeated Pakistan by a score of 62 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs Pak Result

Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in yesterday’s world match between Australia and Pakistan on October 20.

Here is the final scorecard:

Australia: 367/9 (50 ov)

Pakistan: 305/10 (43.5 ov)

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR David Warner c sub (Shadab Khan) b Haris Rauf 163 124 180 14 9 131.45 Mitchell Marsh c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 121 108 139 10 9 112.03 Glenn Maxwell c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 1 1 0 0 0.00 Steven Smith c & b Usama Mir 7 9 17 0 0 77.77 Marcus Stoinis lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 21 24 46 1 1 87.50 Josh Inglis † c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 13 9 10 3 0 144.44 Marnus Labuschagne c sub (Shadab Khan) b Haris Rauf 8 12 23 1 0 66.66 Pat Cummins (c) not out 6 8 17 0 0 75.00 Mitchell Starc c Saud Shakeel b Shaheen Shah Afridi 2 3 3 0 0 66.66 Josh Hazlewood c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 1 1 0 0 0.00 Adam Zampa not out 1 1 4 0 0 100.00 TOTAL 50 Ov (RR: 7.34) 367/9

BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 1 54 5 5.40 39 4 3 3 0 Hasan Ali 8 0 57 0 7.12 26 4 3 3 0 Iftikhar Ahmed 8 0 37 0 4.62 30 4 1 2 0 Haris Rauf 8 0 83 3 10.37 18 8 5 3 0 Usama Mir 9 0 82 1 9.11 19 6 5 2 0 Mohammad Nawaz 7 0 43 0 6.14 20 3 2 0 0







BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique c Maxwell b Stoinis 64 61 93 7 2 104.91 Imam-ul-Haq c Starc b Stoinis 70 71 107 10 0 98.59 Babar Azam (c) c Cummins b Zampa 18 14 27 3 0 128.57 Mohammad Rizwan † lbw b Zampa 46 40 84 5 0 115.00 Saud Shakeel c Stoinis b Cummins 30 31 37 5 0 96.77 Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Zampa 26 20 22 0 3 130.00 Mohammad Nawaz st †Inglis b Zampa 14 16 19 0 1 87.50 Usama Mir c Starc b Hazlewood 0 3 4 0 0 0.00 Shaheen Shah Afridi c Labuschagne b Cummins 10 8 17 2 0 125.00 Hasan Ali c †Inglis b Starc 8 8 7 2 0 100.00 Haris Rauf not out 0 1 3 0 0 0.00 TOTAL 45.3 Ov (RR: 6.70) 305

BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Mitchell Starc 8 0 65 1 8.12 22 10 0 6 0 Josh Hazlewood 10 1 37 1 3.70 40 5 0 1 0 Pat Cummins 7.3 0 62 2 8.26 22 6 4 0 0 Adam Zampa 10 0 53 4 5.30 25 3 1 1 0 Glenn Maxwell 5 0 40 0 8.00 10 6 0 0 0 Marcus Stoinis 5 0 40 2 8.00 10 4 1 3 0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 18, Australia vs Pakistan?

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took the most number of yesterday’s match number 18. Afridi took 5 wickets.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs Pakistan Match Number 18?

Australia’s star cricketer David Warner scored the most runs in Australia vs Pakistan match yesterday. The star batter scored a staggering 164 runs off 124 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Both Warner and Marsh hit 9 sixes that contributed to their record partnership of 259 runs.

Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs Pakistan?

For his strong batting, Australia’s David Warner was awarded the Man of the Match. Warner was also the top run-scorer who hit the most number the sixes.







