Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Australia and Pakistan faced off in the 18th match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan won the coin toss and chose to bowl first. Australia responded well, scoring 367 runs in 50 overs. Star openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh established the highest-ever opening partnership for the Australian squad in World Cup history. 

Pakistan attempted to chase down the big target and was able to score 305 runs before being bowled out in 45 overs. 

Australia defeated Pakistan by a score of 62 runs. 

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs Pak Result

Here is the final scorecard:

Australia: 367/9 (50 ov)

Pakistan: 305/10 (43.5 ov)

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

David Warner 

c sub (Shadab Khan) b Haris Rauf

163

124

180

14

9

131.45

Mitchell Marsh 

c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi

121

108

139

10

9

112.03

Glenn Maxwell 

c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi

0

1

1

0

0

0.00

Steven Smith 

c & b Usama Mir

7

9

17

0

0

77.77

Marcus Stoinis 

lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi

21

24

46

1

1

87.50

Josh Inglis †

c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf

13

9

10

3

0

144.44

Marnus Labuschagne 

c sub (Shadab Khan) b Haris Rauf

8

12

23

1

0

66.66

Pat Cummins (c)

not out

6

8

17

0

0

75.00

Mitchell Starc 

c Saud Shakeel b Shaheen Shah Afridi

2

3

3

0

0

66.66

Josh Hazlewood 

c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Shah Afridi

0

1

1

0

0

0.00

Adam Zampa 

not out

1

1

4

0

0

100.00

TOTAL

50 Ov (RR: 7.34)

367/9

  

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Shaheen Shah Afridi

10

1

54

5

5.40

39

4

3

3

0

Hasan Ali

8

0

57

0

7.12

26

4

3

3

0

Iftikhar Ahmed

8

0

37

0

4.62

30

4

1

2

0

Haris Rauf

8

0

83

3

10.37

18

8

5

3

0

Usama Mir

9

0

82

1

9.11

19

6

5

2

0

Mohammad Nawaz

7

0

43

0

6.14

20

3

2

0

0



BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Abdullah Shafique 

c Maxwell b Stoinis

64

61

93

7

2

104.91

Imam-ul-Haq 

c Starc b Stoinis

70

71

107

10

0

98.59

Babar Azam (c)

c Cummins b Zampa

18

14

27

3

0

128.57

Mohammad Rizwan †

lbw b Zampa

46

40

84

5

0

115.00

Saud Shakeel 

c Stoinis b Cummins

30

31

37

5

0

96.77

Iftikhar Ahmed 

lbw b Zampa

26

20

22

0

3

130.00

Mohammad Nawaz 

st †Inglis b Zampa

14

16

19

0

1

87.50

Usama Mir 

c Starc b Hazlewood

0

3

4

0

0

0.00

Shaheen Shah Afridi 

c Labuschagne b Cummins

10

8

17

2

0

125.00

Hasan Ali 

c †Inglis b Starc

8

8

7

2

0

100.00

Haris Rauf 

not out

0

1

3

0

0

0.00

TOTAL

45.3 Ov (RR: 6.70)

305

          

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Mitchell Starc

8

0

65

1

8.12

22

10

0

6

0

Josh Hazlewood

10

1

37

1

3.70

40

5

0

1

0

Pat Cummins

7.3

0

62

2

8.26

22

6

4

0

0

Adam Zampa

10

0

53

4

5.30

25

3

1

1

0

Glenn Maxwell

5

0

40

0

8.00

10

6

0

0

0

Marcus Stoinis

5

0

40

2

8.00

10

4

1

3

0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 18, Australia vs Pakistan?

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took the most number of yesterday’s match number 18. Afridi took 5 wickets. 

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs Pakistan Match Number 18?

Australia’s star cricketer David Warner scored the most runs in Australia vs Pakistan match yesterday. The star batter scored a staggering 164 runs off 124 balls. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Both Warner and Marsh hit 9 sixes that contributed to their record partnership of 259 runs.

Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs Pakistan?

For his strong batting, Australia’s David Warner was awarded the Man of the Match. Warner was also the top run-scorer who hit the most number the sixes.
Next