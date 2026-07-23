The Commonwealth Games 2026 has given a big surprise to the sports fans all around the world. For the first time in decades, the 2026 event will only feature 10 sports. This is going to be the smallest sports event in the history of the Commonwealth Games since 1994 where 217 games were played across 10 different sports. To put it in comparison, the Birmingham 2022 featured 19 sports which is almost double of what will be played in the 2026 season. Here is everything you need to know about why the number of sports were reduced, which sports have made it to the list and how it impacts Indian athletes. Why Only 10 Sports Will Be Played At Commonwealth Games 2026? The sports at Commonwealth Games 2026 were reduced to just 10 sports due to the original host Victoria in Australia has withdrawn in 2023 after the hosting costs rose quite high in comparison to what was planned.

The original planned budget was AUD 2.6 billion however the costs soar upto an estimate of AUD 7 billion. The state officials refused that they wouldn't be taking away money from local hospitals and schools to fund the games. As a result the Victorian government paid AUD 243 million as settlement to the Commonwealth sports bodies in August 2023. That is when Glasgow came forward and stepped in as a replacement host but only if the Games could be made smaller and cheaper. Glasgow chose to use the existing sports venues that were already made for the 2014 Commonwealth games instead of building new ones. Glasgow already has hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games and that is why it has existing infrastructure that could be reused. This made it possible to plan the games on a much shorter timeline.

To keep the event affordable, the organisers have decided that the events will only be played at 4 venues which are located in an 8 mile stretch, Moreover athletes will stay in local hotels instead of a purpose built athletes' village, so as to cut costs. Sports Missing From Commonwealth Games 2026 Here are the sports that will not be played in Commonwealth Games 2026: Sport Present in Birmingham 2022 Glasgow 2026 Hockey Yes No Cricket Yes No Wrestling Yes No Rugby Sevens Yes No Badminton Yes No Squash Yes No Table Tennis Yes No Triathlon Yes No Expected Impact on India's Overall Medal Tally Because so many strong sports for players of India are missing, experts are expecting a low medal tally in comparison to the last season in Birmingham where the country won 61 medal performances. The experts predict that India could finish with somewhere between 35 and 45 medals at Glasgow 2026.