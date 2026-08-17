The Baitarani River (also written as Vaitarani) is one of six main rivers flowing through Odisha and is infamous as the ‘Ganga of Odisha’. The river runs around 360 kilometers from the hills to the sea to support local farming, supply networks, and water needs across several districts of Odisha.

Together with the Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers it forms coastal fertile plain of Odisha we often call the Hexadeltaic region of the state.

To know where the Baitarani River originates from and its path as well as its cultural roots is crucial for students preparing for competitive exams in Indian geography.

Why Baitarani River is Known as the Ganga of Odisha

Just like the Ganga in northern India local communities hold the Baitarani River in high spiritual regard. This strong mythological connection has earned it the popular name: Ganga of Odisha. But where did the nickname of Baitarnai River originate from?