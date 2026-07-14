Why is Football Called Soccer? How 19th-Century British Trend Left a Global Legacy
The classic debate about why is football called soccer in some nations resurfaces as the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals is around the corner? Many blame Americans for the name but historical records from England's Football Association reveal a surprisingly British twist to the sport's original name.
The debate over why football is called soccer becomes a common topic of discussion every time a global tournament takes place. The sport is strictly football for billions of fans across Europe, South America, and Africa. But a larger population in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Ireland prefers to call it soccer.
Many language enthusiasts often criticise the word soccer as a modern US invention. But the origin history as mentioned in England’s Football Association (FA) tells us that the word came from British schoolboys and not from American broadcasters.
Let’s read more about the history behind why some people call football soccer when the entire world refers to the sport as football or fútbol hereonwards.
Where does the Word Soccer Come From?
The modern day soccer terminology originated in December 1863 when the newly formed Football Association of England codified the first official set of rules to standardise the sport.
Before that there were different versions of folk football around the world. The most notable football type sport to the Association was played at the Rugby School which allowed players to carry the ball.
So to differentiate football from rugby the versions played under the new FA rules were officially named association football and the other remained rugby football.
Then a popular trend emerged among some linguistically creative students at Oxford and Cambridge Universities in the 1870s and 1880s. They loved to add the suffix ‘-er’ to shorten both words.
For example, rugby football quickly became ‘rugger’. They similarly took the ‘Assoc’ from association football and twisted it into ‘assoccer’ which has now evolved into the word Soccer.
Which Part of the World calls Football Soccer?
Both soccer and football were used interchangeably for decades in Great Britain. It has been since the mid 20th century that British newspapers started using soccer freely.
But today the choice between soccer and football terminology entirely depends on two things. First is whether a country has its own major home grown sport by the name of football. The second reason can be that the sport has been adopted by a country after gaining popularity as soccer.
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Region / Country
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Dominant Term
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Alternative Local Sport or Linguistic Context
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United Kingdom or Most of Europe
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Football
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None (Rugby is called rugby)
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Most of Asia
(like India, China)
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Football
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Strong historical ties to British English structures
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Japan
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Soccer (Sakkā)
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Borrowed directly from American English post-WWII
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United States
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Soccer
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American Football (Gridiron)
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Canada
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Soccer
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Canadian Football
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Australia
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Soccer / Footy
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Australian Rules Football / Rugby League
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Ireland
|
Soccer
|
Gaelic Football
Influence of America in Popularising Soccer over Football
Calling football soccer in countries like US and Australia became a linguistic necessity to avoid confusion with their own highly watched football (oval ball) game.
The American culture later influenced parts of East Asia mainly Japan. And post WWII the term soccer as sakkā became a part of local dictionaries.
But South and Southeast Asia mainly adopted football due to direct British colonial sporting ties.
Meanwhile back in Great Britain the term gradually faded from everyday use. And by the late 20th century the British public largely rejected the word as it was a foreign Americanisation of the sport name despite its elite English roots.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.