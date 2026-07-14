The debate over why football is called soccer becomes a common topic of discussion every time a global tournament takes place. The sport is strictly football for billions of fans across Europe, South America, and Africa. But a larger population in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Ireland prefers to call it soccer. Many language enthusiasts often criticise the word soccer as a modern US invention. But the origin history as mentioned in England’s Football Association (FA) tells us that the word came from British schoolboys and not from American broadcasters. Let’s read more about the history behind why some people call football soccer when the entire world refers to the sport as football or fútbol hereonwards. Where does the Word Soccer Come From? The modern day soccer terminology originated in December 1863 when the newly formed Football Association of England codified the first official set of rules to standardise the sport.

Before that there were different versions of folk football around the world. The most notable football type sport to the Association was played at the Rugby School which allowed players to carry the ball. So to differentiate football from rugby the versions played under the new FA rules were officially named association football and the other remained rugby football. Then a popular trend emerged among some linguistically creative students at Oxford and Cambridge Universities in the 1870s and 1880s. They loved to add the suffix ‘-er’ to shorten both words. For example, rugby football quickly became ‘rugger’. They similarly took the ‘Assoc’ from association football and twisted it into ‘assoccer’ which has now evolved into the word Soccer. Which Part of the World calls Football Soccer? Both soccer and football were used interchangeably for decades in Great Britain. It has been since the mid 20th century that British newspapers started using soccer freely.

But today the choice between soccer and football terminology entirely depends on two things. First is whether a country has its own major home grown sport by the name of football. The second reason can be that the sport has been adopted by a country after gaining popularity as soccer. Region / Country Dominant Term Alternative Local Sport or Linguistic Context United Kingdom or Most of Europe Football None (Rugby is called rugby) Most of Asia (like India, China) Football Strong historical ties to British English structures Japan Soccer (Sakkā) Borrowed directly from American English post-WWII United States Soccer American Football (Gridiron) Canada Soccer Canadian Football Australia Soccer / Footy Australian Rules Football / Rugby League Ireland Soccer Gaelic Football