The Fourth of July (July 4) of every year, which is celebrated as US Independence Day, is one of the most important and significant national holidays in the United States. On 4th July, 1976, the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, marked when thirteen American colonies declared their freedom from British rule. In this article, we will explore the origin, historical events, traditions, and symbolism associated with this US Independence Day. From early revolutionary sentiments and the draughting of the Declaration to grand firework displays and barbecues, Independence Day reflects the spirit of liberty, unity, and patriotism. This article also includes all dates, fascinating facts, and the transformation of the day into a federal holiday, which will provide a complete overview of why July 4th remains a beloved event in American culture

Historical Background The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the 13 American colonies broke free from British rule. Key Events Details April 1775 Start of the American Revolutionary War June 7, 1776 Richard Henry Lee proposed independence July 2, 1776 The Continental Congress voted for independence July 4, 1776 The Declaration of Independence was adopted 1826 Jefferson and Adams died on July 4 (50th anniversary) 1870 Declared a federal holiday 1941 Became a paid federal holiday Drafting the Declaration of Independence A five-member committee was appointed:



Thomas Jefferson (main author)





John Adams





Benjamin Franklin





Roger Sherman





Robert Livingston



It was written to justify the colonies’ break from Britain

Why is the 4th of July chosen to celebrate US Independence Day? The 4th of July is chosen to celebrate the US Independence Day because it is the date when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. While the Continental Congress voted in favour of independence on July 2, 1776, it was the day on which the Continental Congress voted in favour of Lee’s resolution for independence. But on July 4th, 1976, it was the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which is recognised as the pivotal moment, signifying the formal break from British rule and the birth of the United States as an independent nation. The Declaration, largely draughted by Thomas Jefferson, outlined the colonies' grievances against King George III and articulated the fundamental principles of freedom and democracy, such as "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."

The celebration of US Independence Day is historically significant and focused on the 4th of July, making it the foundation of independence for the US. Initially, John Adams was in favour of celebrating US Independence on July 2, 1976, but the official adoption and subsequent celebration on July 4, 1976, as the US Independence day also marked the holiday. This day has been a federal holiday since 1941 in the United States. Did You Know? John Adams believed July 2 was the true Independence Day and refused to attend July 4th events.



Jefferson and Adams, once rivals turned friends, died on the same day—July 4, 1826, marking 50 years of independence. Early Celebrations and Traditions Even before independence, colonists marked royal birthdays with: Bell-ringing



Bonfires



Processions



Speeches



After independence: Held mock funerals for King George III



First July 4 celebration: Philadelphia, 1777



George Washington gave double rum rations to soldiers (1778)



Massachusetts made it a state holiday in 1781 The Tradition of Fireworks First fireworks on July 4: Philadelphia, 1777



Included a 13-gun salute for the 13 colonies





A grand display of 13 rockets, bonfires, and illuminations



Sons of Liberty lit fireworks over Boston Common Becoming a Federal Holiday Year Event 1812 Renewed patriotic sentiment after war with Britain 1870 U.S. Congress made July 4 an official federal holiday 1941 Granted as a paid holiday to federal employees Modern-Day Observances The Fourth of July is now one of the biggest celebrations in the U.S. with: Fireworks displays



Barbecues and picnics



Patriotic concerts



Parades and community events



Political speeches and ceremonies

