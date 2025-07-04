Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Why is the 4th of July chosen to celebrate US Independence Day? Check Facts Here

The Fourth of July, celebrated as US Independence Day, marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when 13 American colonies officially broke free from British rule. Although the vote for independence occurred on July 2, it was July 4 that saw the formal adoption of the document, primarily authored by Thomas Jefferson. This day became a federal holiday in 1870 and a paid holiday in 1941. Celebrations range from fireworks, barbecues, and parades to patriotic concerts and speeches, reflecting values of liberty, unity, and democracy. Historically rich, with events like the deaths of Jefferson and Adams on July 4, 1826, the date remains deeply rooted in American culture and national pride.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 4, 2025, 15:44 IST
Why is the 4th of July chosen to celebrate US Independence Day? Check Facts Here
Why is the 4th of July chosen to celebrate US Independence Day? Check Facts Here

The Fourth of July (July 4) of every year, which is celebrated as US Independence Day, is one of the most important and significant national holidays in the United States. On 4th July, 1976, the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, marked when thirteen American colonies declared their freedom from British rule. In this article, we will explore the origin, historical events, traditions, and symbolism associated with this US Independence Day. From early revolutionary sentiments and the draughting of the Declaration to grand firework displays and barbecues, Independence Day reflects the spirit of liberty, unity, and patriotism. This article also includes all dates, fascinating facts, and the transformation of the day into a federal holiday, which will provide a complete overview of why July 4th remains a beloved event in American culture

Historical Background

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the 13 American colonies broke free from British rule.

Key Events

Details

April 1775

Start of the American Revolutionary War

June 7, 1776

Richard Henry Lee proposed independence

July 2, 1776

The Continental Congress voted for independence

July 4, 1776

The Declaration of Independence was adopted

1826

Jefferson and Adams died on July 4 (50th anniversary)

1870

Declared a federal holiday

1941

Became a paid federal holiday

Drafting the Declaration of Independence

  • A five-member committee was appointed:

    • Thomas Jefferson (main author)

    • John Adams

    • Benjamin Franklin

    • Roger Sherman

    • Robert Livingston

  • It was written to justify the colonies’ break from Britain

Why is the 4th of July chosen to celebrate US Independence Day?

The 4th of July is chosen to celebrate the US Independence Day because it is the date when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. While the Continental Congress voted in favour of independence on July 2, 1776, it was the day on which the Continental Congress voted in favour of Lee’s resolution for independence. But on July 4th, 1976, it was the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which is recognised as the pivotal moment, signifying the formal break from British rule and the birth of the United States as an independent nation. The Declaration, largely draughted by Thomas Jefferson, outlined the colonies' grievances against King George III and articulated the fundamental principles of freedom and democracy, such as "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." 

The celebration of US Independence Day is historically significant and focused on the 4th of July, making it the foundation of independence for the US. Initially, John Adams was in favour of celebrating US Independence on July 2, 1976, but the official adoption and subsequent celebration on July 4, 1976, as the US Independence day also marked the holiday. This day has been a federal holiday since 1941 in the United States.

Did You Know?

  • John Adams believed July 2 was the true Independence Day and refused to attend July 4th events.

  • Jefferson and Adams, once rivals turned friends, died on the same day—July 4, 1826, marking 50 years of independence.

Early Celebrations and Traditions

Even before independence, colonists marked royal birthdays with:

  • Bell-ringing

  • Bonfires

  • Processions

  • Speeches

After independence:

  • Held mock funerals for King George III

  • First July 4 celebration: Philadelphia, 1777

  • George Washington gave double rum rations to soldiers (1778)

  • Massachusetts made it a state holiday in 1781

The Tradition of Fireworks

  • First fireworks on July 4: Philadelphia, 1777

    • Included a 13-gun salute for the 13 colonies

    • A grand display of 13 rockets, bonfires, and illuminations

  • Sons of Liberty lit fireworks over Boston Common

Becoming a Federal Holiday

Year

Event

1812

Renewed patriotic sentiment after war with Britain

1870

U.S. Congress made July 4 an official federal holiday

1941

Granted as a paid holiday to federal employees

Modern-Day Observances

The Fourth of July is now one of the biggest celebrations in the U.S. with:

  • Fireworks displays

  • Barbecues and picnics

  • Patriotic concerts

  • Parades and community events

  • Political speeches and ceremonies

Common Symbols:

  • USAmerican Flag

  • "The Star-Spangled Banner" (National Anthem of the United States)

Quick Facts Box

Fact

Details

Nickname

Fourth of July

Significance

Adoption of the Declaration of Independence

Main Author of the Declaration

Thomas Jefferson

First state to recognise it

Massachusetts (1781)

Most iconic tradition

Fireworks & Flag-waving

First celebration

Philadelphia, 1777

Notable coincidence

Jefferson & Adams died on the same day, July 4, 1826

Conclusion

The Fourth of July is more than a holiday—it's a symbol of freedom, unity, and the spirit of democracy. Over two centuries later, it continues to ignite pride among Americans and remind the world of the power of self-governance and resilience.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News