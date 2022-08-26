Women’s Equality Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, And More

Women's Equality Day 2022: Open any historical account and you will find women fighting for their rights, law and order, and societal enhancement wearing heroic costumes. That is the beauty of womanhood!

Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day to acknowledge the women of our lives and commemorate the women who fought for their rights in the past. Read on to know more about the day.

Women’s Equality Day: History

Celebrated every year on August 26, the day marks the passage of women’s suffrage in the US. Women’s Equality Day helps us appreciate and celebrate the valor of heroic women who, despite discrimination and violence, pulled the women’s movement to success.

It was in the early 19th century when American women raised their voices against their infringed political rights and representation. During those days, low wages for women in almost all kinds of jobs was also a common issue.

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was first introduced in the year 1878. However, the Amendment did not create the required impact. Yet, the world could not close its eyes to the stupendous contributions of women during the World War 1 era, and that’s when women’s right to vote gained support.

The women’s movement swept the whole world, making other countries like Finland, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand legalize voting for women too.

The Constitutional Amendments require the affirming nods of two-thirds of the states. This means that 36 of them had to approve the 19th Amendment to pass it.

Harry T. Burn, a young state representative, gave the deciding vote in favor of the amendment, as his mother pleaded to approve the revolutionary amendment.







Pioneers of the movement include Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott, Ruth Hanna McCormick, Jeannette Rankin, and Alice Paul among other heroic women.

To help us realize the hurdles faced by women in the past, we celebrate Women's Equality Day every August 26.

Significance Of Women’s Equality Day

Women’s Equality Day helps us acknowledge the success stories of women of the past.

Not to miss, there is a lot to learn from those heroic women.

Additionally, the day instills feelings of gratitude. If women of the past did not fight for their rights, probably the world would not have acknowledged women as it does today.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, it reminds us that the struggle is not over yet. Even today women face the adverse consequences of patriarchal oppression and stereotypical mentality. There are still some unaddressed issues that need to come to the forefront.









Women’s Equality Day: Theme For 2022

Interestingly, this year’s theme is not very different from last year’s theme.

Last year, the theme “Hard Won” universal suffrage was the theme.

In 2022, the theme for Women’s Equality Day is “Hard Won… Not Done”. The theme intends to throw light on the fact that the gender equality struggle is not over yet.

It is important to note that women in America, through the women’s movement, achieved the right to vote in 1920, yet, the movement now encompasses diverse communities like Black women, Indigenous people, and the LGBTQIA+.

Here's Jagran Josh wishing you all a very happy Women's Equality Day!







