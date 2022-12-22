Word Scramble: Only 1 in 5 Can Guess These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each
How good are you with words? Can you re-arrange the 5 letters in each scramble word puzzle below to form a meaningful word? You have 11 secs to guess the words.
Word Scramble Game: Check out a challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. In word scramble, the letters of a word are scrambled to confuse the reader. We have some of the most difficult words in English language for you to unscramble. You have 11 secs to solve each of them.
Scramble Word #1
Scramble Word #2
Scramble Word #3
Scramble Word #4
Scramble Word #5
Word Scramble Game Answers
Scramble Word #1
Garrulous
Meaning: Talking too much
Scramble Word #2
Acumen
Meaning: Deep knowledge and ability to take good judgements, quick decisions, especially in a particular domain
Scramble Word #3
Adamant
Meaning: Refusing to change one’s mind or be persuaded
Scramble Word #4
Baffle
Meaning: To be puzzled, perplexed, bewildered
Scramble Word #5
Fidelity
Meaning: Faithful
Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?
