Word Scramble: Only 1 in 5 Can Guess These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each

Word Scramble Game: Check out a challenging word game for kids and adults to enhance their vocabulary. In word scramble, the letters of a word are scrambled to confuse the reader. We have some of the most difficult words in English language for you to unscramble. You have 11 secs to solve each of them.

Word Scramble Game: Only 1 in 5 Can Guess These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Garrulous

Meaning: Talking too much

Acumen

Meaning: Deep knowledge and ability to take good judgements, quick decisions, especially in a particular domain

Adamant

Meaning: Refusing to change one’s mind or be persuaded

Baffle

Meaning: To be puzzled, perplexed, bewildered

Fidelity

Meaning: Faithful

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

