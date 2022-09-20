Wordle 458 For September 20 Is Super Easy! Enjoy These Hints And Clues!

Hi Wordle lovers.

Phew! Wordle was getting tougher and tougher every day with challenging words, but today, thankfully the word is pretty easy-peasy.

Why Wordle?

Well, the answer is simple, because it's too tricky to solve without hints. The rules are pretty straightforward.

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly at the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. Yes, the Super Clue will be waiting for you.

Come on, let’s not waste any further moments and jump into the hints directly.









Wordle 458 For September 20, 2022- THE HINTS!

Hint 1:

The word starts with a vowel.







Hint 2:

The word ends with a vowel too.







Hint 3:

The last 4 letters of the word make a new word.







Hint 4:

The word has 3 vowels in total. One of them is “I”.

Hint 5:

The word has either an L or a T.







Were you able to guess the word? If not, here is the Super Clue to rescue.







Wordle 458 For September 20, 2022- THE SUPER CLUE

“When two things or people are similar to one another, they are said to be ______________________.”

Wordle 458 For September 20, 2022- THE ANSWER

Excited to check your answer!

WARNING: In case you do not wish to check the answer, DO NOT SCROLL DOWN.









The answer for Wordle 458 For September 20, 2022, is ALIKE.

Did you get it wrong? Don’t get disheartened. Better luck next time!