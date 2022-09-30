Wordle #468 Today September 30: Clues And Answers

Wordle Today: Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is completing puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is Wordle, which is now being published by the New York Times.

Puzzle fans adore the difficulty that each Wordle delivers. Many people can nearly immediately solve the word problem. However, some people might just only a minor tip or clue to finish the problem.

To assist you in completing the problem more quickly, we are providing you with some hints for Wordle puzzle #468 of today, September 30. For those who were unable to solve it, we also have the answer to today's wordle.

Find the hints by continuing to read. The answer is revealed at the end.

Wordle #468 30th September Clues:

Wordle 468 30th September clues and answers.

Today’s wordle has 5 letters.

The 3rd letter of this word is a vowel.

The word means to feel or express contempt or disdain for.

The word rhymes with another five-letter word that means a stiff, sharp-pointed woody projection of a plant.

Wordle #468 30th September Answer:

We hope that you must have guessed the answer by now. But if you have not, we are here to help.

The answer to wordle #468 30th September is:

SCORN

Puzzles are both enjoyable and difficult. They can enhance your capacity for problem-solving, observation, thinking, vocabulary development, and mental relaxation. We hope that we were able to help you with today’s wordle’s clues and answers.