World Book Fair 2023 Delhi: Date, Venue, Theme, Special Attraction, Pavilions, & More

World Book Fair 2023: Make some room on your bookshelves because the eagerly anticipated World Book Fair 2023 has arrived. The time is now to purchase discounted books that fit all of your criteria, including your favourite genre, author, and writing style. You can find anything, from fiction to nonfiction, children's books to self-help, etc. at discounted prices.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 is back from 25 Feb - 05 March 2023



About World Book Fair 2023 Delhi

India's second-oldest book fair, after the Kolkata Book Fair, is the New Delhi World Book Fair, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. There were 200 participants at the inaugural New Delhi World Book Fair, which ran from March 18 to April 4, in the year 1972.

And this year's World Book Fair, which will be opened by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on February 25, will be in Delhi for the 31st time. And France has been chosen as the Guest of Honor Country, according to Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust.

World Book Fair 2023 Delhi: Date, Time, and Venue

The World Book Fair will start on Saturday, February 25, and run through March 5. Every day from 11 am to 8 pm, the event will be held at Pragati Maidan. If you're travelling by metro to the event, make sure to get off at the closest metro station, Pragati Maidan, which is on the blue line. And only Gates No. 4 and 10 would be allowed entry to the fair.

World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Theme

The theme for the 2023 World Book Fair is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, Chairman of the National Book Trust. Additionally, there will be more than just books at the New Delhi World Book Fair; there will also be cultural performances, open mic nights, performances by the army and police bands, talk shows, and more.

He added that there will be book exhibitions from G20 member nations during the fair as the New Delhi World Book Fair's theme has been integrated with the G20 theme.

World Book Fair 2023 in Delhi: Tickets

For schoolchildren, seniors, and people with disabilities, entry to the New Delhi World Book Fair will be "free." But the price of admission to the New Delhi World Book Fair is Rs. 10 for children and Rs. 20 for adults. Other than this, visitors can purchase tickets online as well at itpoonline.gov.in.

World Book Fair 2023 Delhi: Pavilions

Foreign Pavilion

Book lovers will have a special opportunity to browse and obtain a number of French books and translated works as well as interact with a French delegation made up of more than 60 members in 2023, as France is named the Guest of Honour at the World Book Fair.

G20 Pavilion

A special pavilion is dedicated to G20. The G20 theme will be integrated with the international book fair, and events like a display of books from G20 member nations will be planned.

NEP Pavilion

A 1000-square-metre exclusive NEP 2020 Pavilion with an Ed-Tech zone, an event zone, and a presentation area will be created by the National Institute of Design.

Children's Pavilion

Skits, plays, street plays, storytelling sessions, workshops, and panel discussions are just a few of the events that will be held in this pavilion to promote children's literature and reading habits.

The fair will also have four other corners set up, including Author's Corner, YUVA Corner, Child Author Corner, and International Events Corner. 75 young authors will engage with book lovers, guests, and other panellists at the YUVA corner of the World Book Fair 2023.