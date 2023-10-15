India vs Pakistan 2023 ICC World Cup Match Highlights, Stats and Records Broken

ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan Match Stats and Records: October 14 was the day every cricket fan was eagerly awaiting. The day marked the clash of two biggest rivals in cricket, India and Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In front of the 1,20,000 home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India and Pakistan put on a show for ages. Many records were made and broken, fans got to witness their favourite cricketers in action, exciting innings, huge sixes, and many more spectacular feats highlighted the match.

In the end, India prevailed over Pakistan and won in a dominant fashion.

The 2023 World Cup has been arguably the most exciting edition in the history of the tournament, and several records have been broken. Today, we take a look at the India vs Pakistan World Cup match 12 highlights, stats and records broken.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match 12: Highlights

India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistan got off to a great start and was 155/2 after 29.3 overs. However, once Babar Azam was bowled by Mohammad Siraj, the whole Pakistan middle order crumbled like dominoes. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah preyed on the Pak batters' weaknesses, and within 10 overs, Pakistan was struggling to reach even 200. Eventually, Pakistan was restricted to a score of 191 in 42.5 overs on a batting-favoured pitch. India left caution out the window, and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed fierce intent from the beginning. Gill was dismissed early by Shaheen Afridi, along with Virat Kohli, who followed soon after. However, “hitman” Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent 86 run-innings in 63 balls to power India towards the small target of 192. Shreyas Iyer finished the game off in style with a fifty. India retained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup, improving their record to 8-0.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Records Broken

Many records were broken in the ICC World Cup 2023 match 12 on October 14 between India and Pakistan. Here’s the list.

Jasprit Bumrah topped the list of players with the most wickets in World Cup 2023 with 8 wickets in 3 innings and an incredible economy of 3.44.

Rohit Sharma climbed to number 3 on the list of players with the most runs in World Cup 2023 with 217 runs in 3 innings.

Rohit Sharma became the third batsman to hit over 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He already holds the record for most international sixes.

Rohit Sharma’s 86-run score also became the highest score by an Indian captain against Pakistan in the World Cup, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 77 in 2019.

India extended their unbeaten World Cup streak against Pakistan to 8-0. It’s the most dominant head-to-head record for a team against another team in the World Cup.

The match also drew a whopping 3.5 crore viewers on Disney+Hotstar, a record for sports streaming in India.