Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs Pakistan; India is at 1st Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and Pakistan clashed in match 12 of the 2023 World Cup at the famed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the toss and chose to bowl first, much to the dismay of Pakistan captain Babar Azam who wanted the same.

However, Pakistan got off to a remarkable start and was 155/2 after 25 overs. A strong partnership was brewing between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but thanks to Mohammad Siraj, who bowled Azam, the momentum shifted towards India.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah got rid of the Pakistan middle order within the next 5 overs and the team was reduced to 191 in 42.5 overs.

On the batting side, Indian opener and captain Rohit Sharma led the chase. Sharma scored 86 runs in 63 balls while Shreyas Iyer finished the game off in style with a fifty.

With this incredible display of cricket, India moved to number 1 on the points table .

India continue their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with an emphatic win in Ahmedabad 👊#CWC23 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OG4EgMkPg4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 14, 2023

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 12: India vs Pakistan on October 14, 2023