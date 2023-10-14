Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in exquisite fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the first game of the tournament. Since then, several records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

India and Pakistan clashed in match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan got off to a tremendous start and were 155/2 after 25 overs. However, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj took a few crucial wickets and the entire Pak middle order just crumbled under the suffocating bowling of India.

Pakistan was reduced to a below-average 191 score in 42.5 overs. Experts predicted at least 280+ on the Ahmedabad pitch for a competitive game.

India, however, had no intentions of cruising towards a comfortable win. Right from the start, captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli began pummeling Pakistan. Sharma fell 14 runs short of a century while both Gill and Kohli were dismissed for below 30 runs. Shreyas Iyer finished the game off in style with an impressive fifty.

India maintained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup and improved their record to 8-0.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

India continue their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with an emphatic win in Ahmedabad 👊#CWC23 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OG4EgMkPg4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 14, 2023

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Pak Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Pakistan by 7 wickets and maintained their unbeaten streak against arch-rivals. India absolutely dominated Pakistan and registered one of the biggest wins in the history of the World Cup.

Final Score:

Pakistan: 191 (42.5 Overs)

India: 192/3 (30.3 Overs)

SCORECARD

Pakistan Innings

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique lbw b M Siraj 20 24 3 0 83.33 Imam ul Haq c KL Rahul b H Pandya 36 38 6 0 94.74 Babar Azam (c) b M Siraj 50 58 7 0 86.21 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) b J Bumrah 49 69 7 0 71.01 Saud Shakeel lbw b K Yadav 6 10 0 0 60.00 Iftikhar Ahmed b K Yadav 4 4 1 0 100.00 Shadab Khan b J Bumrah 2 5 0 0 40.00 Mohammad Nawaz c J Bumrah b H Pandya 4 14 0 0 28.57 Hasan Ali c S Gill b R Jadeja 12 19 2 0 63.16 Shaheen Afridi Not out 2 10 0 0 20.00 Haris Rauf lbw b R Jadeja 2 6 0 0 33.33 EXTRA 4 ( B - 1, W - 1, NO - 0, LB - 2, P - 0 ) TOTAL 191 (10 Wkts, 42.5 Overs) ( 4.46 RUNS PER OVER )

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Jasprit Bumrah 7 1 19 2 0 1 2.71 Mohammed Siraj 8 0 50 2 0 0 6.25 Hardik Pandya 6 0 34 2 0 0 5.67 Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 35 2 0 0 3.50 Ravindra Jadeja 9.5 0 38 2 0 0 3.86 Shardul Thakur 2 0 12 0 0 0 6.00

India Innings

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Rohit Sharma (c) c I Ahmed b S Afridi 86 63 6 6 136.51 Shubman Gill c S Khan b S Afridi 16 11 4 0 145.45 Virat Kohli c M Nawaz b H Ali 16 18 3 0 88.89 Shreyas Iyer Not out 53 62 3 2 85.48 KL Rahul (wk) Not out 19 29 2 0 65.52 EXTRA 2 ( B - 0, W - 1, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 ) TOTAL 192 (3 Wkts, 30.3 Ov) ( 6.30 RUNS PER OVER )

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Shaheen Afridi 6 0 36 2 0 1 6.00 Hasan Ali 6 0 34 1 0 0 5.67 Mohammad Nawaz 8.3 0 47 0 0 0 5.53 Haris Rauf 6 0 43 0 0 0 7.17 Shadab Khan 4 0 31 0 0 0 7.75

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 12, India vs Pakistan?

With the exception of Shardul Thakur, all Indian bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja) took two wickets each. Siraj and Yadav dismissed the most important batsmen, the top order of Pakistan. However, Bumrah was the most economical and bowled the in-form Mohammad Rizwan.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Pakistan Match Number 12?

India’s Rohit Shama played a brilliant second innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Sharma scored 86 runs in 63 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Pakistan. Sharma blasted 6 sixes in his 86-run innings.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Pakistan?

The player of the match for India vs Pakistan match was Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible bowling. Bumrah delivered when his team needed him the most and bowled the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan. Bumrah took 2 wickets conceding 19 runs in 7 overs at an economy of 2.71.