World Day Against Child Labour 2023: 35+ Wishes, Slogans, Messages, Status, Captions, Quotes & More

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: This day is observed on 12th June every year to create awareness about the child labour all around the world and its significant impact on the wellbeing of children. The campaign was launched by The International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002 and serves as a reason for the movement against child labour.

According to the UN, over 160 million children are employed in child labour which means that almost one in ten children worldwide works to provide for their families.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. On this World Day Against Child Labour, let's unite to ensure every child's right to education, play, and a bright future. Say no to child labour!

2. Today, we stand together to protect the innocence and well-being of every child. Let's eliminate child labour and create a world filled with opportunities for their growth and development.

3. Every child deserves to dream, learn, and grow. Let's work hand in hand to eradicate child labour and provide them with a chance to flourish.

4. On this World Day Against Child Labour, let's remember that childhood should be a time of joy, laughter, and education. Together, we can break the chains of child labour and give them a better tomorrow.

5. Children are the future of our world. Let's empower them by eradicating child labour and creating a society that nurtures their potential.

6. Today, we raise our voices against child labour and advocate for children's rights to be protected. Let's ensure they have the freedom to be children, not workers.

7. Education is a powerful tool that can break the cycle of child labour. Let's invest in education and provide children with the knowledge and skills they need to build a better future.

8. No child should carry the burden of labor at such a young age. Let's promote fair opportunities and protect their rights. Together, we can end child labour.

9. On this World Day Against Child Labour, let's remember that the hands of children belong in classrooms, not in factories. Say no to child labour and yes to education!

10. Child labour steals away the joy and innocence of childhood. Let's raise awareness, enforce laws, and create an environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.

11. Every child deserves a chance to dream big and achieve their aspirations. Let's eradicate child labour and pave the way for a world where every child's dreams can come true.

12. Today, we commit ourselves to fight against child labour and break the chains that bind innocent children. Together, we can build a society that values their rights and protects their future.

13. Child labour is a violation of human rights. Let's join forces to ensure that every child has the opportunity to live a life free from exploitation and filled with hope.

14. Children are not commodities; they are our future. Let's unite to protect their rights, end child labour, and create a world where their well-being is a top priority.

15. On this World Day Against Child Labour, let's renew our commitment to safeguarding childhood. Together, we can create a world where no child is deprived of their rights and every child has the chance to thrive.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Slogans

1. Child labour steals childhoods, let's give them back.

2. No child should have to work, let them play and learn.

3. Education is the key to a better future, not child labour.

4. End child labour, give them a chance to grow.

5. Child labour is a crime, let's stop it together.

6. Every child deserves a childhood, not a job.

7. Child labour is a violation of human rights.

8. We must all do our part to end child labour.

9. Together, we can create a world where every child can be a child.

10. No child should be forced to work, they should be free to play and learn.

11. Child labour is a problem that we can solve, if we work together.

12. Education is the key to ending child labour.

13. We must invest in our children, so they can have a better future.

14. Child labour is a crime against humanity, let's stop it now.

15. We can all make a difference, let's work together to end child labour.

16. It's time to put an end to child labour, let's make a difference.

17. Child labour is not the answer, education is.

18. We must all do our part to create a better future for our children.

19. Let's work together to end child labour and give every child a chance to succeed.

20. Education is the key to ending child labour, let's invest in our future.

World Day Against Child Labour Day 2023: Quotes

1. "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore

2. "Safety and security don't just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment." - Nelson Mandela

3. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

4. “You can't regulate child labor. You can't regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong.” - Michael Moore

5. “Child labor perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems.” - Kailash Satyarthi

6. “Child labor and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labor of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labor to the end of time.” - Grace Abbott

7. “Even when we talked about child labor, we were frowned upon. But then you know that you have to speak the truth irrespective of the repercussions.” - Asma Jahangir

8. “If we can't begin to agree on fundamentals, such as the elimination of the most abusive forms of child labor, then we really are not ready to march forward into the future.” - Alexis Herman

9. “Some girls cannot go to school because of the child labor and child trafficking.” - Malala Yousafzai

10. “We must ensure that while eliminating child labor in the export industry, we are also eliminating their labour from the informal sector, which is more invisible to public scrutiny - and thus leaves the children more open to abuse and exploitation.” - Carol Bellamy

To conclude, World Day Against Child Labour 2023 marks a powerful reminder of the urgent need to eliminate child labour and protect the future of our world. By raising awareness, advocating for change, and investing in education, everyone can ensure that every child has the opportunity to enjoy their childhood, pursue their dreams, and contribute positively to society.