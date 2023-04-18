World Heritage Day 2023 by Numbers: Properties, States, Culture, Reports, Tentative List and More

World Heritage Day 2023: World Heritage Day is a global event observed on April 18 annually. The day marks the importance to raise awareness about the need to protect and conserve age-old monuments and sites.
Happy World Heritage Day 2023
World Heritage Day is celebrated annually on April 18 to promote awareness of the need to protect our cultural ancestry. In some nations, this day is also referred to as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The 50th anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage is being commemorated this year.

According to UNESCO, "Heritage is our legacy, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations. Our natural and cultural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration."

World Heritage Day 2023: Check Theme, History, Significance, and More

World Heritage Day 2023 By Numbers: Properties, Cultural Sites, States & More

Cultural Heritage Site

Site

Year

Agra Fort

1983

Ajanta Caves

1983

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar

2016

Buddhist Monument at Sanchi

1989

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

2004

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

2004

Churches & Convents At Goa

1986

Dholavira: a Harappan City 

2021

Elephanta Caves

1987

Ellora Caves

1983

Fatehpur Sikri

1986

Great Living Chola Temples

1987, 2004

Group of Monument at Hampi

1986

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

1984

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

1987

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

2013

Historic City of Ahmedabad

2017

Sites on the Tentative List

The properties that each State Party wants to take into consideration for candidature are listed on a tentative list. States Parties are encouraged to send in their Tentative Lists of places they believe are outstandingly valuable examples of both natural and cultural heritage that should be added to the World Heritage List.

Event

Year

Temples at Bishnupur, West Bengal

1998

1988

Mattanchery Palace, Ernakulam, Kerala

1988

Group of Monuments at Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

1988

Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

1988

Sri Harimandir Sahib, Amritsar, Punjab

1988

River Island of Majuli in midstream of Brahmaputra River in Assam

2004

Namdapha National Park

2006

Wild Ass Sanctuary, Little Rann of Kutch

2006

Neora Valley National Park

2009

Desert National Park

2009

Silk Road Sites in India

2010

Santiniketan

2010

The Qutb Shahi Monuments of Hyderabad Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Charminar

2010

Mughal Gardens in Kashmir

2010

Delhi - A Heritage City

2012

Monuments and Forts of the Deccan Sultanate

2014

Cellular Jail, the Andaman Islands

2014

Iconic Saree Weaving Clusters of India

2014

Apatani Cultural Landscape

2014

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam

2014

Monuments of Srirangapatna Island Town

2014

Chilika Lake

2014

Padmanabhapuram Palace

2014

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala

2014

Sites of Saytagrah, India’s non-violent freedom movement

2014

Thembang Fortified Village

2014

Narcondam Island

2014

Moidams – the Mound-Burial system of the Ahom Dynasty

2014

Ekamra Kshetra – The Temple City, Bhubaneswar

2014

The Neolithic Settlement of Burzahom

2014

Archaeological remains of a Harappa Port-Town, Lothal

2014

Mountain Railways of India (Extension)

2014

Chettinad, Village Clusters of the Tamil Merchants

2014

Bahá'í House of Worship at New Delhi

2014

Evolution of Temple Architecture – Aihole-Badami- Pattadakal

2015

Cold Desert Cultural Landscape of India

2015

Sites along the Uttarapath, Badshahi Sadak, Sadak-e-Azam, Grand Trunk Road

2015

Keibul Lamjao Conservation Area

2016

Garo Hills Conservation Area (GHCA)

2018

The historic ensemble of Orchha

2019

Iconic Riverfront of the Historic City of Varanasi

2021

Temples of Kanchipuram

2021

Hire Benkal, Megalithic Site

2021

Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley

2021

Satpura Tiger Reserve

2021

Serial Nomination of Maratha Military Architecture in Maharashtra

2021

Geoglyphs of Konkan Region of India

2022

Jingkieng jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes

2022

Sri Veerabhadra Temple and Monolithic Bull (Nandi), Lepakshi (The Vijayanagara Sculpture and Painting Art Tradition)

2022

Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments

2022

Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District

2022

Vadnagar – A multi-layered Historic town, in Gujarat

2022

Source: unesco.org

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed the International Day for Monuments and Sites or World Heritage Day on 18 April 1982, and the General Assembly of UNESCO adopted it in 1983. The goal is to raise awareness of an array of human cultural legacies, their vulnerability, and the measures needed to maintain and conserve them.

On this day, various governmental and non-governmental institutions organise various events and campaigns to raise awareness of the need to protect built heritage, diversity, and vulnerability around the globe. 

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
