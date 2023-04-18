World Heritage Day 2023 by Numbers: Properties, States, Culture, Reports, Tentative List and More

World Heritage Day is celebrated annually on April 18 to promote awareness of the need to protect our cultural ancestry. In some nations, this day is also referred to as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The 50th anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage is being commemorated this year.

According to UNESCO, "Heritage is our legacy, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations. Our natural and cultural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration."

Site Year Agra Fort 1983 Ajanta Caves 1983 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar 2016 Buddhist Monument at Sanchi 1989 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park 2004 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) 2004 Churches & Convents At Goa 1986 Dholavira: a Harappan City 2021 Elephanta Caves 1987 Ellora Caves 1983 Fatehpur Sikri 1986 Great Living Chola Temples 1987, 2004 Group of Monument at Hampi 1986 Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram 1984 Group of Monuments at Pattadakal 1987 Hill Forts of Rajasthan 2013 Historic City of Ahmedabad 2017

Sites on the Tentative List

The properties that each State Party wants to take into consideration for candidature are listed on a tentative list. States Parties are encouraged to send in their Tentative Lists of places they believe are outstandingly valuable examples of both natural and cultural heritage that should be added to the World Heritage List.

Event Year Temples at Bishnupur, West Bengal 1998 1988 Mattanchery Palace, Ernakulam, Kerala 1988 Group of Monuments at Mandu, Madhya Pradesh 1988 Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 1988 Sri Harimandir Sahib, Amritsar, Punjab 1988 River Island of Majuli in midstream of Brahmaputra River in Assam 2004 Namdapha National Park 2006 Wild Ass Sanctuary, Little Rann of Kutch 2006 Neora Valley National Park 2009 Desert National Park 2009 Silk Road Sites in India 2010 Santiniketan 2010 The Qutb Shahi Monuments of Hyderabad Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Charminar 2010 Mughal Gardens in Kashmir 2010 Delhi - A Heritage City 2012 Monuments and Forts of the Deccan Sultanate 2014 Cellular Jail, the Andaman Islands 2014 Iconic Saree Weaving Clusters of India 2014 Apatani Cultural Landscape 2014 Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam 2014 Monuments of Srirangapatna Island Town 2014 Chilika Lake 2014 Padmanabhapuram Palace 2014 Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala 2014 Sites of Saytagrah, India’s non-violent freedom movement 2014 Thembang Fortified Village 2014 Narcondam Island 2014 Moidams – the Mound-Burial system of the Ahom Dynasty 2014 Ekamra Kshetra – The Temple City, Bhubaneswar 2014 The Neolithic Settlement of Burzahom 2014 Archaeological remains of a Harappa Port-Town, Lothal 2014 Mountain Railways of India (Extension) 2014 Chettinad, Village Clusters of the Tamil Merchants 2014 Bahá'í House of Worship at New Delhi 2014 Evolution of Temple Architecture – Aihole-Badami- Pattadakal 2015 Cold Desert Cultural Landscape of India 2015 Sites along the Uttarapath, Badshahi Sadak, Sadak-e-Azam, Grand Trunk Road 2015 Keibul Lamjao Conservation Area 2016 Garo Hills Conservation Area (GHCA) 2018 The historic ensemble of Orchha 2019 Iconic Riverfront of the Historic City of Varanasi 2021 Temples of Kanchipuram 2021 Hire Benkal, Megalithic Site 2021 Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley 2021 Satpura Tiger Reserve 2021 Serial Nomination of Maratha Military Architecture in Maharashtra 2021 Geoglyphs of Konkan Region of India 2022 Jingkieng jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes 2022 Sri Veerabhadra Temple and Monolithic Bull (Nandi), Lepakshi (The Vijayanagara Sculpture and Painting Art Tradition) 2022 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments 2022 Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District 2022 Vadnagar – A multi-layered Historic town, in Gujarat 2022

Source: unesco.org

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed the International Day for Monuments and Sites or World Heritage Day on 18 April 1982, and the General Assembly of UNESCO adopted it in 1983. The goal is to raise awareness of an array of human cultural legacies, their vulnerability, and the measures needed to maintain and conserve them.

On this day, various governmental and non-governmental institutions organise various events and campaigns to raise awareness of the need to protect built heritage, diversity, and vulnerability around the globe.

