World Heritage Day 2022: Know 21 Motivational Quotes to share and help spread awareness

World Heritage Day 2022: It is observed on April 18 globally to spread awareness about the importance of heritage and culture and promote ways to preserve and protect them. The day is also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. This year's theme is "Heritage and Climate". The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed April 18 be observed as World Heritage Day in 1982. UNESCO then later approved the date in 1983 at the 22nd General Conference.

Various measures have been taken by the government to preserve and promote the traditional cultural heritage of India. #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/vjc7rQNRCW — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 18, 2022

India's rich civilisation & history have resulted in a plethora of historical monuments. The efforts made to preserve cultural treasures are showing results! India has been successful in bringing back ancient antiquities & relics from all across the world. #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/jTgBoBqS5C — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 18, 2022

'MY HERITAGE, MY PRIDE'🇮🇳



Heartiest greetings and best wishes on #WorldHeritageDay.



Our culture & historical heritage are irreplaceable.



This special day, let's take a pledge to protect & preserve the legacy and heritage sites of our great nation. pic.twitter.com/5ZGmlKro1X — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 18, 2022

World Heritage Day 2022: Motivational Quotes to share

1. "Maintaining one’s culture, values and traditions is beyond price. "– Getano Lui, jnr

2. "A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots." -Marcus Garvey

3. "Our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our nation." - Nelson Mandela

4. "Preserving the heritage - promoting the future." - Becky Williamson - Martin

5. "A concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, and economic legacies - all of the things that quite literally make us who we are." - Steve Berry

6. "There is no greater wealth than wisdom, no greater poverty than ignorance; no greater heritage than culture and no greater support than consultation" –Ali Ibn Abu Talib

7. "Happiness is a very proud word of our whole cultural heritage." - Erich Fromm

8. "You have to stay true to your heritage; that's what your brand is about." - Alice Temperley

9. "My heritage has been my grounding, and it has brought me peace." - Maureen O'Hara

10. “Our heritage talks about the roots of our nation.” - Unknown

11. “Save your heritage from damage, as it is the most precious asset.” - Unknown

12. “Conserve your cultural diversity, preserve it for future identities.” - Unknown

13. "Part of your heritage in this society is the opportunity to become financially independent." -

Jim Rohn

14. “Our youth is an important aspect of spreading cultural diversities across global borders.” - Unknown

15. "We have been the benefactors of our cultural heritage and the victims of our cultural narrowness." - Stanley Krippner

16. “Be proud of Indian heritage, as it has a lot to offer.” - Unknown

17. "People who alter or destroy works of art and our cultural heritage for profit or as an exercise of power are barbarians." - George Lucas

18. “Preserve your monuments to memorize history and understand its mystery.” - Unknown

19. "Our Nation has a diverse and extremely rich cultural heritage. It is a source of pride and strength to millions of Americans who look to the arts for inspiration, communication and the opportunity for creative self-expression." - Gerald R. Ford

20. "India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay." - Shashi Tharoor

21. "In the coming decades, questions of identity, meaning cultural heritage, language, and religion will play a central role in politics." - Samuel P. Huntington

