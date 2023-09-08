World Physiotherapy Day 2023: What Are the Types of Physical Therapy You Need to Know

World Physiotherapy Day is celebrated every year on September 8 to raise awareness of the importance of physical therapy and the work that physical therapists do.

Physical therapists are healthcare professionals who help people improve their mobility, reduce pain, and prevent disability.

They use a variety of techniques, including exercise, manual therapy, and education, to help people recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and improve their overall health.

This day is a tribute to all physiotherapists for their services, which help patients and healthy individuals alike achieve the ultimate goal of symptom-free movement, from basic to complex physical activities.

What Is the History of World Physical Therapy Day?

World Physical Therapy Day was founded by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) in 1996, on the occasion of its 45th anniversary.

The WCPT is an international organisation that represents physical therapists around the world. It has over 180 member organizations in over 100 countries. The WCPT's mission is to promote the highest standards of physical therapy practice and education, and to advocate for the profession on a global level.

WPTD is a global event that is celebrated by physical therapists, patients, and healthcare professionals around the world. It is an opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of physical therapy and to highlight the important role that physical therapists play in improving people's lives.

The World Physio Org mentions: “In 1996, 8 September was designated as World PT Day. This is the date World Physiotherapy was founded in 1951.”

“The day marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. It is an opportunity to recognise the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and community. Using World PT Day as a focus, World Physiotherapy aims to support member organisations in their efforts to promote the profession and advance their expertise,” it adds.

What Is the Significance of World Physiotherapy Day?

The significance of WPTD is twofold. First, it is a day to celebrate the achievements of physical therapists. Physical therapists are highly trained health care professionals who use a variety of techniques to help people move better. They help people recover from injuries and surgeries, manage chronic conditions, and improve their overall health and well-being.

Second, WPTD is a day to highlight the importance of physical therapy. Physical therapy is a vital part of the healthcare system. It helps people to recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and live more active and independent lives.

This year's theme will focus on arthritis which will highlight the role of physical therapists in helping people with arthritis manage their pain and improve their function.

What Are the Types of Physical Therapy?

Physical therapy is a broad field that encompasses a variety of techniques and approaches. The specific type of physical therapy that is used will vary depending on the individual's needs and goals.

Here are some of the most common types of physical therapy:

Orthopedic physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to treat injuries and conditions of the musculoskeletal system, such as back pain, neck pain, and joint pain.

Neurological physical therapy: This type of physical therapy treats injuries and conditions of the nervous system, such as stroke, spinal cord injury, and multiple sclerosis.

Pediatric physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to treat children with a variety of conditions, such as developmental delays, cerebral palsy, and scoliosis.

Sports physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help athletes prevent injuries and recover from injuries.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help people with heart disease, lung disease, and other conditions that affect the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

Geriatric physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help older adults maintain their mobility and independence.

Women's health physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help women with a variety of conditions, such as pregnancy, childbirth, and incontinence.

Pain management physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help people manage pain from a variety of sources, such as injuries, surgery, and chronic conditions.

Rehabilitation physical therapy: This type of physical therapy is used to help people recover from injuries or illnesses.

In addition to these common types of physical therapy, there are many other specialised types of physical therapy.

To conclude, on this World Physical Therapy Day, let us all celebrate the work of physical therapists and thank them for their dedication to helping people move better.