World Press Freedom Day 2022: Check Date, Theme, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and More

World Press Freedom Day 2022: On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, a message from the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay "We all must do more to address the risks and seize the opportunities of the digital age. On this World Press Freedom Day, I invite the Member States, technology companies, the media community, as well as the rest of civil society to come together to develop a new digital configuration – one that protects both journalism and journalists."

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3rd to inform that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights. The day also provides a chance to pay tribute to media professionals who risked or lost their lives in the line of duty.

🔊 LIVE



To kick off #WorldPressFreedomDay, join us and watch the opening ceremony of the World Press Freedom Day Global Conference 2022!



And stay tuned to watch the Opening Talkshow: Journalism Under Digital Siege.

Don't let them prevent journalists from telling the truth.



When #PressFreedom is silenced, when journalists are censored, all our other freedoms & rights are at risk.



➡️ https://t.co/4j1zY20trr #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/iKe8MnDygs — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) May 1, 2022

World Press Freedom Day 2022: Theme

The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation adopted at the 26th session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. This year's theme is "Journalism under digital siege".

World Press Freedom Day 2022: Quotes

1. "We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech- because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth." – Barack Obama

2. "The only security of all is in a free press.” - Thomas Jefferson

3. "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost." - Thomas Jefferson

4. "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy." - Walter Cronkite

5. "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech."- Benjamin Franklin

6. “Freedom of speech gives us the right to offend others, whereas freedom of thought gives them the choice as to whether or not to be offended.” - Mokokoma Mokhonoana

8. “Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy — and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks.” - Shashi Tharoor

9. "Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego." - Mahatma Gandhi

10. “I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon.” - Tom Stoppard

World Press Freedom Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Without freedom, the press is nothing and without a press, society is nothing…. Best wishes on World Press Freedom Day.

2. What matters is the information, not what you think about it. Best wishes on World Press Freedom Day.

3. Freedom of the press belongs to the people of a nation, not to the owners of publications. Best wishes on World Press Freedom Day.

4. No walls or limitations should be big enough to contain the right to free speech. Be free and speak your heart out. Best wishes On World Press Freedom Day.

5. We exist on this earth to be able to speak our minds and follow our hearts. Let your words reach the masses. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day.

6. Pen is the mightiest sword. Speak out loud and stand up together against social issues. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day.

7. On this occasion of World Press Freedom Day we must all remember that freedom of the press is not an end in itself but a means to achieve a free society. Happy World Press Freedom Day.

8. Let justice speak up by giving enough power to people to speak freely. Wish you a very happy World Press Freedom Day.

9. Don’t let anyone stop you from being heard. Help the community and exercise your right to free speech. Best wishes on World Press Freedom Day.

10. Wish you a very Happy World Press Freedom Day, join the movement, speak free, and let your voices be heard on this day.

