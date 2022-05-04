World Press Freedom Index 2022 List: Norway tops the index, India plummeted to the 150th position

World Press Freedom Index 2022: India has plummeted to the 150th position on the World Press Freedom Index 2022, according to an index by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The index published on World Press Freedom Day 2022 assesses the level of freedom available to the media in 180 countries and territories.

India slipped eight positions in this year's index and is termed as one of the most dangerous countries for media, with an average of 3-4 journalists being killed each year. In the inaugural edition of the report, India ranked at 80th position and has since then failed to improve its ranking.

One of the primary reasons behind India not ranking high on the list is the abundance of media outlets in the country, which conceals tendencies toward the concentration of ownership, according to the index by RSF. There are a total of 36,000 weeklies and 380 TV news channels in India, which has essentially led to the lack of freedom of the press in the country.

“On the World Press Freedom Day, Reporters Without Borders and nine other human rights organisations ask Indian authorities to stop targeting journalists and online critics for their work," reads the website.

World Press Freedom Index 2022: Highlights

1- Norway tops the World Press Freedom Index 2022 with a score of 92.65, and is followed by Denmark and Sweden with global scores of 90.27 and 88.84 respectively.

2- North Korea is the worst-ranked country in the world with a score of 13.92. Other countries in the bottom five are Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Eritrea.

3- Bhutan is ranked at 33rd position, the best among India's neighbouring countries.

4- Both China and Pakistan, India's prominent neighbours, are way below on the index with total scores of 25.17 and 37.99.

World Press Freedom Index 2022 List

Ranking Country Score 1 Norway 92.65 2 Denmark 90.27 3 Sweden 88.84 4 Estonia 88.83 5 Finland 88.42 6 Ireland 88.30 7 Portugal 87.07 8 Costa Rica 85.92 9 Lithuania 84.14 10 Liechtenstein 84.03 11 New Zealand 83.54 12 Jamaica 83.35 13 Seychelles 83.33 14 Switzerland 82.72 15 Iceland 82.69 16 Germany 82.04 17 Timor-Leste 81.89 18 Namibia 81.84 19 Canada 81.74 20 Czech Republic 80.54 21 Luxembourg 79.81 22 Latvia 79.17 23 Belgium 78.86 24 UK 78.71 25 Trinidad and Tobago 78.68 26 France 78.53 27 Slovakia 78.37 28 Netherlands 77.93 29 Argentina 77.28 30 Dominican Republic 76.90 31 Austria 76.74 32 Spain 76.71 33 Bhutan 76.46 34 Guyana 76.41 35 South Africa 75.56 36 Cabo Verde 75.37 37 Ivory Coast 74.46 38 Taiwan 74.08 39 Australia 73.77 40 Moldova 73.47 41 Burkina Faso 73.12 42 United States 72.74 43 South Korea 72.11 44 Uruguay 72.03 45 Samoa 71.39 46 Sierra Leone 71.03 47 Belize 70.67 48 Croatia 70.42 49 Tonga 69.74 50 The Gambia 69.25 51 Armenia 68.97 52 Suriname 68.95 53 Andorra 68.79 54 Slovenia 68.54 55 OECS 68.49 56 Romania 68.46 57 North Macedonia 68.44 58 Italy 68.16 59 Niger 67.80 60 Ghana 67.43 61 Kosovo 67.00 62 Papua New Guinea 66.66 63 Montenegro 66.54 64 Mauritius 66.07 65 Cyprus 65.97 66 Poland 65.64 67 Bosnia-Herzegovina 65.64 68 Ecuador 64.61 69 Kenya 64.59 70 Haiti 64.55 71 Japan 64.37 72 Kyrgyzstan 64.25 73 Senegal 63.07 74 Panama 62.78 75 Liberia 62.77 76 Nepal 62.67 77 Peru 61.75 78 Malta 61.55 79 Serbia 61.51 80 Malawi 61.40 81 North Cyprus 61.08 82 Chile 60.61 83 Comoros 60.16 84 Guinea 59.82 85 Hungary 59.80 86 Israel 59.62 87 Maldives 59.55 88 Lesotho 59.39 89 Georgia 59.30 90 Mongolia 59.17 91 Bulgaria 59.12 92 Guinea Bissau 58.79 93 Congo- Brazzaville 58.64 94 Tunisia 58.49 95 Botswana 58.49 96 Paraguay 58.36 97 Mauritania 58.10 98 Madagascar 58.02 99 Angola 57.17 100 Togo 57.17 101 The central African Republic 56.96 102 Fiji 56.91 103 Albania 56.41 104 Chad 56.18 105 Gabon 56.00 106 Ukraine 55.76 107 Burundi 55.74 108 Greece 55.52 109 Zambia 55.40 110 Brazil 55.36 111 Mali 54.48 112 El Salvador 54.09 113 Malaysia 51.55 114 Ethiopia 50.53 115 Thailand 5015 116 Mozambique 49.89 117 Indonesia 49.27 118 Cameroon 49.10 119 Qatar 49.03 120 Jordan 48.66 121 Benin 48.39 122 Kazakhstan 48.28 123 Tanzania 48.28 124 Guatemala 47.94 125 Democratic Republic of Congo 47.66 126 Bolivia 47.58 127 Mexico 47.57 128 South Sudan 47.06 129 Nigeria 46.79 130 Lebanon 46.58 131 Eswatini 46.42 132 Uganda 46.35 133 Uzbekistan 44.74 134 Algeria 45.53 135 Morocco/Western Sahara 45.42 136 Rwanda 45.18 137 Zimbabwe 44.94 138 UAE 44.46 139 Singapore 44.23 140 Somalia 44.01 141 Equatorial Guinea 43.96 142 Cambodia 43.48 143 Libya 43.16 144 Brunei 42.53 145 Colombia 42.43 146 Sri Lanka 42.13 147 Philippines 41.84 148 Hong Kong 41.64 149 Turkey 41.25 150 India 41.00 151 Sudan 40.96 152 Tajikistan 40.26 153 Belarus 39.62 154 Azerbaijan 39.40 155 Russia 38.82 156 Afghanistan 38.27 157 Pakistan 37.99 158 Kuwait 37.87 159 Venezuela 37.78 160 Nicaragua 37.09 161 Laos 36.64 162 Bangladesh 36.63 163 Oman 35.99 164 Djibouti 35.75 165 Honduras 34.61 166 Saudi Arabia 33.71 167 Bahrain 30.97 168 Egypt 30.23 169 Yemen 29.14 170 Palestine 28.98 171 Syria 28.94 172 Iraq 28.59 173 Cuba 27.32 174 Vietnam 26.11 175 China 25.17 176 Myanmar 25.03 177 Turkmenistan 25.01 178 Iran 23.22 179 Eritrea 19.62 180 North Korea 13.92

To evaluate the countries this year, a new methodology has been incorporated this year. It defines press freedom as the effective possibility for journalists, as individuals and as groups, to select, produce and disseminate news and information in the public interest, independently from political, economic, legal and social interference, and without threats to their physical and mental safety. Five new indicators are now used to compile the World Press Freedom Index. These are the political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context, and security.

