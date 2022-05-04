Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

World Press Freedom Index 2022 List: Norway tops the index, India plummeted to the 150th position

Norway emerged as the top performer while North Korea is the worst-performing country on the World Press Freedom Index 2022. India has plummeted to the 150th position, according to an index by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Created On: May 4, 2022 17:00 IST
Modified On: May 4, 2022 17:09 IST
World Press Freedom Index 2022: India has plummeted to the 150th position on the World Press Freedom Index 2022, according to an index by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The index published on World Press Freedom Day 2022 assesses the level of freedom available to the media in 180 countries and territories. 

India slipped eight positions in this year's index and is termed as one of the most dangerous countries for media, with an average of 3-4 journalists being killed each year. In the inaugural edition of the report, India ranked at 80th position and has since then failed to improve its ranking. 

One of the primary reasons behind India not ranking high on the list is the abundance of media outlets in the country, which conceals tendencies toward the concentration of ownership, according to the index by RSF. There are a total of 36,000 weeklies and 380 TV news channels in India, which has essentially led to the lack of freedom of the press in the country.

“On the World Press Freedom Day, Reporters Without Borders and nine other human rights organisations ask Indian authorities to stop targeting journalists and online critics for their work," reads the website. 

World Press Freedom Index 2022: Highlights

1- Norway tops the World Press Freedom Index 2022 with a score of 92.65, and is followed by Denmark and Sweden with global scores of 90.27 and 88.84 respectively. 

2- North Korea is the worst-ranked country in the world with a score of 13.92. Other countries in the bottom five are Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Eritrea. 

3- Bhutan is ranked at 33rd position, the best among India's neighbouring countries. 

4- Both China and Pakistan, India's prominent neighbours, are way below on the index with total scores of 25.17 and 37.99.

World Press Freedom Index 2022 List

Ranking

Country

Score

1

Norway

92.65

2

Denmark

90.27

3

Sweden

88.84

4

Estonia

88.83

5

Finland

88.42

6

Ireland

88.30

7

Portugal

87.07

8

Costa Rica

85.92

9

Lithuania

84.14

10

Liechtenstein

84.03

11

New Zealand

83.54

12

Jamaica

83.35

13

Seychelles

83.33

14

Switzerland

82.72

15

Iceland

82.69

16

Germany

82.04

17

Timor-Leste

81.89

18

Namibia

81.84

19

Canada

81.74

20

Czech Republic

80.54

21

Luxembourg

79.81

22

Latvia

79.17

23

Belgium

78.86

24

UK

78.71

25

Trinidad and Tobago

78.68

26

France

78.53

27

Slovakia

78.37

28

Netherlands

77.93

29

Argentina

77.28

30

Dominican Republic

76.90

31

Austria

76.74

32

Spain

76.71

33

Bhutan

76.46

34

Guyana

76.41

35

South Africa

75.56

36

Cabo Verde

75.37

37

Ivory Coast

74.46

38

Taiwan

74.08

39

Australia

73.77

40

Moldova

73.47

41

Burkina Faso

73.12

42

United States

72.74

43

South Korea

72.11

44

Uruguay

72.03

45

Samoa

71.39

46

Sierra Leone

71.03

47

Belize

70.67

48

Croatia

70.42

49

Tonga

69.74

50

The Gambia

69.25

51

Armenia

68.97

52

Suriname

68.95

53

Andorra

68.79

54

Slovenia

68.54

55

OECS

68.49

56

Romania

68.46

57

North Macedonia

68.44

58

Italy

68.16

59

Niger

67.80

60

Ghana

67.43

61

Kosovo

67.00

62

Papua New Guinea

66.66

63

Montenegro

66.54

64

Mauritius

66.07

65

Cyprus

65.97

66

Poland

65.64

67

Bosnia-Herzegovina

65.64

68

Ecuador

64.61

69

Kenya

64.59

70

Haiti

64.55

71

Japan

64.37

72

Kyrgyzstan

64.25

73

Senegal

63.07

74

Panama

62.78

75

Liberia

62.77

76

Nepal

62.67

77

Peru

61.75

78

Malta

61.55

79

Serbia

61.51

80

Malawi

61.40

81

North Cyprus

61.08

82

Chile

60.61

83

Comoros

60.16

84

Guinea

59.82

85

Hungary

59.80

86

Israel

59.62

87

Maldives

59.55

88

Lesotho

59.39

89

Georgia

59.30

90

Mongolia

59.17

91

Bulgaria

59.12

92

Guinea Bissau

58.79

93

Congo- Brazzaville

58.64

94

Tunisia

58.49

95

Botswana

58.49

96

Paraguay

58.36

97

Mauritania

58.10

98

Madagascar

58.02

99

Angola

57.17

100

Togo

57.17

101

The central African Republic

56.96

102

Fiji

56.91

103

Albania

56.41

104

Chad

56.18

105

Gabon

56.00

106

Ukraine

55.76

107

Burundi

55.74

108

Greece

55.52

109

Zambia

55.40

110

Brazil

55.36

111

Mali

54.48

112

El Salvador

54.09

113

Malaysia

51.55

114

Ethiopia

50.53

115

Thailand

5015

116

Mozambique

49.89

117

Indonesia

49.27

118

Cameroon

49.10

119

Qatar

49.03

120

Jordan

48.66

121

Benin

48.39

122

Kazakhstan

48.28

123

Tanzania

48.28

124

Guatemala

47.94

125

Democratic Republic of Congo

47.66

126

Bolivia

47.58

127

Mexico

47.57

128

South Sudan

47.06

129

Nigeria

46.79

130

Lebanon

46.58

131

Eswatini

46.42

132

Uganda

46.35

133

Uzbekistan

44.74

134

Algeria

45.53

135

Morocco/Western Sahara

45.42

136

Rwanda

45.18

137

Zimbabwe

44.94

138

UAE

44.46

139

Singapore

44.23

140

Somalia

44.01

141

Equatorial Guinea

43.96

142

Cambodia

43.48

143

Libya

43.16

144

Brunei

42.53

145

Colombia

42.43

146

Sri Lanka

42.13

147

Philippines

41.84

148

Hong Kong

41.64

149

Turkey

41.25

150

India

41.00

151

Sudan

40.96

152

Tajikistan

40.26

153

Belarus

39.62

154

Azerbaijan

39.40

155

Russia

38.82

156

Afghanistan

38.27

157

Pakistan

37.99

158

Kuwait

37.87

159

Venezuela

37.78

160

Nicaragua

37.09

161

Laos

36.64

162

Bangladesh

36.63

163

Oman

35.99

164

Djibouti

35.75

165

Honduras

34.61

166

Saudi Arabia

33.71

167

Bahrain

30.97

168

Egypt

30.23

169

Yemen

29.14

170

Palestine

28.98

171

Syria

28.94

172

Iraq

28.59

173

Cuba

27.32

174

Vietnam

26.11

175

China

25.17

176

Myanmar

25.03

177

Turkmenistan

25.01

178

Iran

23.22

179

Eritrea

19.62

180

North Korea

13.92

To evaluate the countries this year, a new methodology has been incorporated this year. It defines press freedom as the effective possibility for journalists, as individuals and as groups, to select, produce and disseminate news and information in the public interest, independently from political, economic, legal and social interference, and without threats to their physical and mental safety. Five new indicators are now used to compile the World Press Freedom Index. These are the political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context, and security. 

