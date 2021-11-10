World Usability Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance, Quotes, and more

World Usability Day 2021: The purpose of the day is to raise standards so that technology works to harness human potential. It is observed annually on the second Thursday in November and this year it will be celebrated on November 11. The event brings communities together to celebrate how we can make our world easier for all.

World Usability Day 2021: Theme

The theme for World Usability Day 2021 is "Design of our Online World: Trust, Ethics, and Integrity."

This year's theme focuses on exploring online design systems that help us stay connected, learn, and grow in such transformational times. With the help of the theme, several important issues are addressed including Dark Patterns, and Ethical Design, Designing for Trust, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The internet has transformed our lives and has reduced the world to a global village. Various daily activities, work, meetings, medical appointments, etc. have turned virtual.

Therefore, several challenges are being faced for designing the world online like how to create trust in the online environment, ethical implications of our designs, etc.

World Usability Day 2021: Significance

The day aims at bringing together communities of professional, industrial, educational, citizen, and government groups for the common objective, i.e., to ensure that the services and products important to life are easier to access and simpler to use. The day is all about celebration and education.

Celebrating because of generating usable products and educating the public about how usability impacts our daily lives. It is to make our world work better.

World Usability Day 2021: Quotes

1. “The next big thing is the one that makes the last big thing usable.” - Blake Ross

2. "Making the simple complicated is commonplace; making the complicated simple, awesomely simple, that's creativity." - Charles Mingus

3. "Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works." - Steve Jobs

4. "Usability testing is the killing field of cherished notions." - David Orr

5. “Usability is not only about ease of use but also about bringing something meaningful, having an objective in common with the user.” - Marcus Osterberg

6. "Usability rules the Web. Simply stated, if the customer can't find a product, then he or she will not buy it." - Jakob Nielsen

7. “Usability is about people and how they understand and use things, not about technology.” - Steve Krug

8. “Good design means never having to say ‘Click Here’." - Shawn Leslie

9. “Usability is critical for any application, but for mass-market software, usability spells success or failure more clearly than any other feature.” - Jerrold Grochow

10. “The usability tests we have conducted during the last year have shown an increasing reluctance among users to accept innovations in Web design. The prevailing attitude is to request designs that are similar to everything else people see on the Web.”- Jakob Nielsen

11. “Usability really just means making sure that something works well: that a person of average (or even below average) ability and experience can use the thing - whether it's a website, remote control, or revolving door - for its intended purpose without getting hopelessly frustrated.” - Steve Krug

12. “To design is to communicate clearly by whatever means you can control or master.” - Milton Glaser

13. "Behavioral design is all about feeling in control. Includes: usability, understanding, but also the feel.” - Donald A. Norman

14. “Usability does not equate to a specific number of clicks, taps, swipes, pinches, flicks.” - John Morkes

15. “Usability answers the question, "Can the user accomplish their goal?" - Dr. Joyce Lee

