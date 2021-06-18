All about the World's 3rd Largest Diamond discovered in Botswana

World's Third Largest Diamond: Why in the News?

Recently a 1098 carat diamond has been mined in Botswana. It is said to be the third largest diamond gem-quality wise. The mining has been conducted by the joint venture between Anglo American's De Beers and the Government.

World's Third Largest Diamond: About the discovery

The stone has been presented to President Mokgweetsi Maisi by the Debswana Diamond Company's acting manager director Lynette Armstrong. The largest diamond as reported till date is the 3,106 carat Cullinan stone recovered in South Africa in 1905 followed by the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona mined by Lucara Diamonds in Botswana in 2015. The stone has been presented to President Mokgweetsi Maisi by the Debswana Diamond Company's acting manager director Lynette Armstrong. Armstrong said, "This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation."

About the Botswana Diamond:

The stone is yet to be named. It measures 73 mm in length and 52 mm in width. It is 27 mm thick. The stone weighs approximately 1098 carats. This is the largest diamond discovered in the past 50 years.

Take a look at the picture below to understand more:

How is diamond formed?

Diamond is formed under high temperature and pressure, existing only about 100 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

The carbon atoms in diamonds are bonded in the same way in every direction essentially.

Diamonds: A History

The diamond mining and its love is said to have its roots in India. Here diamonds were gathered from rivers and streams by people. Many historians are of the belief that India was trading in diamonds as early as the fourth century BC. However, the resources yielded limited quantities for only India’s very wealthy class which made a limited market. Indian diamonds became famous along with other exotic merchandise. They were also well known in the Western Europe and Venice’s medieval markets. It was in the 1400s, when diamonds became fashionable accessories for Europe’s elite. In the 1700s, India’s diamond supplies declined and Brazil emerged as an important source. Once extracted to its full potential, Brazil dominated the diamond market for more than 150 years. French and Industrial Revolution led to many changes in the Diamond Market too.

Modern Diamonds History:

Explorers unearthed the first great South African diamond deposits in the late 1800s just as diamond demand broadened. In Fact it is said by many historians that the history of the modern diamond industry begins with the discovery of Kimberly Mines diamonds in South Africa. It was then Cecil Rhodes established De Beers Consolidated Mines in 1888. It went on to control 90% of the diamond market by 1900s.

The African production of diamond was almost a million carats annually. This led to many corruption stories and occurrences which gave Africa the name of Blood Continent due to lost lives in the mining of diamonds.

