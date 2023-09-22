World's First Sculpture Ever that Celebrates Hijab Wearing Women to be Unveiled by UK

Here comes the very first sculpture of the world that celebrates women who wear hijab. Birmingham, the second-largest city in Britain is all set to unveil the steel sculpture that is dedicated to hijab-wearing women. A hijab is a headscarf that is used to cover the head, neck, and even shoulders of a woman. Luke Perry is the man behind the design of the sculpture. The sculpture is going to be installed in the month of October in the Smethwick area, West Midlands.

The sculpture

The sculpture's weight is approximately a tonne. It is five meters tall. The sculpture is super unique, and is named the "Strength of the Hijab". The sculpture demonstrates a Muslim woman wearing a headscarf. Across the base of the sculpture, the words ''it is a woman's right to be loved and respected whatever she chooses to wear'' are inscribed.

What does the designer have to say about the sculpture?

According to Mr. Perry, "The Strength of the Hijab" is a sculpture that showcases women of the Islamic faith who wear hijabs. This is an underrepresented part of the Islamic community but is an important one.

"They need visibility, it's so important, so working with the community to come up with the designs has been really exciting because we didn't know what it was going to look like until now,'' says Perry.

Smethwick is going to be the site for the artwork. According to Mr. Perry, the piece is ''a humongous part of the community that is from the Islamic faith.''

He further stated that, ''It's something which people feel very strongly about, identify with, [and] they feel happy about and comfortable with. But it's not something which is regularly seen, especially on public art, let alone in a heroic narrative, so this is something that celebrates people who are very much under-celebrated."

Despite all of this, MR. Perry also agrees with the fact that the novel sculpture could prove to be controversial. However, he strongly feels that it is essential to represent everyone residing in the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the sculptor had designed the British History sculpture and the Black British History.

